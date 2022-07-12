The discussion around masking up again has been brought to the fore after state Heath Minister Mary-Anne Thomas rejected advice from Victoria's acting chief health officer to mandate masks on Tuesday.
The basis of Ms Thomas' reasoning was drawn from consultation with "industry leaders."
"What our business leaders know and what they experienced last January was that if they don't take action they will lose their staff to COVID," she said.
The Courier spoke to several Ballarat businesses which have implemented a mask-wearing policy, as well as their take on Ms Thomas' decision.
On Doveton Street, Black Vault owner Paul McDonald said he felt the health minister's decision may have been "politically motivated".
"I find it hard to believe with the state's employment situation that the government would reject these recommendations (to mandate masks)," he said.
"However, it's not surprising especially given the numbers of people not wearing masks in busy settings.
"I think the government is aware that most people wouldn't be happy with wearing masks again."
Black Vault, a Korean food outlet, requires all their staff to wear a mask.
"All of our staff wear a mask, because being a small business, we can't afford to close and have our managers sick with COVID," Mr McDonald said.
"Also with the flu going around, being winter, and with the rates of COVID hospitalisation and death rates rising, anything we can do to prevent our staff from getting ill we will."
Mr McDonald said he had not had any issues with enforcing his mask policy among staff members.
"There's a common understanding among our crew as to why we are wearing masks," he said.
He did however understand why some people may not agree with a mask mandate.
"Some people don't want wear masks and that's their choice and I understand that, but we want to protect our staff and our customers as best we can."
Sushi by Kuni owner Dong Guo said he and his wife, who assists with running the Doveton Street North shop, would continue to wear masks until a medical treatment to eradicate COVID was found.
"It's very simple for us, COVID is still there and it's not disappearing, and as a small business neither my wife or myself can afford to get sick because we don't have any extra staff to help run our business," Mr Guo said.
"If one of us gets sick, that's it - we have to close up shop."
Mr Guo also added he wore a mask as a protective measure for his customers as well as his young children.
"We have young children who can't receive any (COVID) injections because of their age, and if I were to bring the virus home with me and if they were to get sick, that could result in them becoming seriously ill with potential lifelong health impacts," he said.
"Also as a chef, wearing a mask ensures the food we provide to our customers is healthy and clean."
He did however understand the decision of others including his customers to not wear a mask.
Sushi Nova owner Sang Kim said while he did not have a mask mandate in place for his staff, he did strongly encourage them.
"I advise my staff to wear a mask for safety measures, but I do understand that some of them don't want to wear it because it does feel uncomfortable wearing a mask for long periods," Mr Kim said.
He said when he had tried to implement a mask mandate among his crew members he found many did not wear their masks properly.
"Some of them wore masks under their chin or didn't cover their nose which makes mask wearing ineffective," Mr Kim said.
"People have the freedom of choice to wear a mask or not and I am happy to follow it."
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said she believed having a mask mandate would not influence one's decision to work.
"I don't think we've seen people not necessarily going into some workplaces because they have to wear a mask," Ms Gillett said.
"I think where the issue came in was in some office situations, people choose to work from home rather than working in an office with a mask on, and that's where the difficulty comes in, because the more people who are working from home, the less people that are in our CBD supporting our businesses.
"Absenteeism is a huge problem for our businesses at the moment, and it's not COVID we're talking about - we're talking about colds and flu, the flu is a bigger issue."
While Ms Gillett did not comment on Ms Thomas' decision, she said she agreed it was the responsibility of each individual to be accountable for their own health and safety.
"We're all adults, we can take responsibility for our own health and I think that's what the community needs to do," she said.
Masks are no longer required in most indoor settings, but wearing a mask remains recommended, the state government announced on Tuesday.
Face masks are mandatory for everyone aged eight years and above on public transport and in rideshare and taxi vehicles, in hospitals, health services, and courts, and on aeroplanes.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
