Ambulance Victoria to train isolated CFA members

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
LIFE-SAVING: Ambulance Victoria's Anthony Carlyon (right) with AV and CFA representatives. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Paramedics will train firefighters from 50 selected CFA brigades in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation by this time next year.

