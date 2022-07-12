Paramedics will train firefighters from 50 selected CFA brigades in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation by this time next year.
The initiative was launched Tuesday at the CFA regional headquarters in Wendouree - with the aim of saving lives before other help arrives.
Advertisement
"When you are suffering a cardiac arrest, minutes matter, so every oportunity we have gives a person morer of a chance of survival," Acting Executive Director of Clinical Operations Anthony Carlyon said.
"This new (training program) puts a team together that helps improve survival rates across the state.
"This will all work together to improve the lives of Victorians."
The intensive two-day courses will take place from early 2023 - and will be rolled at brigades to be jointly decided by the CFA and Ambulance Victoria.
"Generally the CFA is the first emergency responder in some of these communities, so getting there and having to do first aid is quite frequent," CFA Deputy Chief Officer Garry Cook said.
"We get 700 to 800 calls a year where CPR could give someone a better chance of survival."
The CFA has 54,000 members working at 1200 brigades, while Ambulance Victoria has just 3400 paramedics and a specialist MICA team of about 600.
Defibrillators are now kept on every fire vehicle in the CFA fleet.
Mr Cook said the CFA would not change its policy related administering CPR until paramedics arrived - even if it was obvious the person had passed away.
'Our volunteers are extremely professional and out mission is to protect life," he said.
Mr Carlyon said he wanted all Victorians to learn CPR.
The current recommendation is to administer 30 compressions for every two breaths.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.