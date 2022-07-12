The future of football in Ballarat is set to feature prominently in Shepparton in September when the Greater Western Victoria Rebels compete in the annual V/Line Cup.
The GWV Rebels V/Line Cup squad was selected from club, representative and trial games held across all three regions.
Advertisement
Ballarat boasts a total of 38 juniors across both the boys and girls squads.
"The Ballarat Football Netball League is pleased to have 20 players named in the boys squad and 18 in the girls squad demonstrating the strength of the BFNL junior competition in the region," a statement from the BFNL read.
AFL Goldfields released a statement congratulating those selected.
"The AFL Commissions of Goldfields, Western District and Wimmera Mallee, in conjunction with the GWV Rebels are delighted to announce the girls and boys squads to be considered to compete in the 2022 V/Line Cup in Shepparton," the statement read.
"The coaches of both the girls and boys squads are very excited with the assembled talented players that have been selected in the initial squads."
The V/Line Cup will take place from September 19-20 in Shepparton.
Boys V/Line squad: Taj Bowman, Sinclair Burmeister, Elliot Bushell, Lachie Clark, Ethan Dartnell, Cooper Glenwright-McGuane, Harley Hicks, Dylan Hiscock, Baxter Horsburgh, Sam Kallio, Harvey Lewis, Tristian Leysha, Jacob Martin, Will McMahon, Jackson McInerney, Bailey McKay, Jack Murray, Oliver Pittard, Cody Salmon, Sam Sutton
Girls V/Line squad: Bailey Bellin, Jordan Brown, Elsie Conroy, Jazmine Dalli, Keisha Darroch, Elsie Day, Tahlia Dodd, Piper Hart, Kate Knight, Georgia Lynch, Freya Palmer, Ryley Pidgeon, Alynta Ribbons, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Emma Stewart, Meg Stowe, Ruby Thomas, Jessica Walters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.