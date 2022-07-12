A tradition in long distance events, an ability to stage all athletics in the one place and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to show Ballarat to the rest of the world are the key drivers for the city launching its bid to host the marathon at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The City of Ballarat will today launch its formal bid to play host to the biggest spectacle of any international athletics event when Victoria hosts the games.
Mayor Daniel Moloney said Ballarat was the prime candidate to host the men's, women's and wheelchair events in four years' time.
"Traditionally the Commonwealth Games marathon is contested in the same city (location) as all other athletics events, and we have every expectation this tradition will continue in 2026," Cr Moloney said in a statement.
"In the event other locations may be under consideration, it's worth highlighting the clear advantages to staging the marathon in Ballarat."
A video showcasing those advantages has been sent to a host of organisers of the Commonwealth Games including the state government, the Commonwealth Games organising committee, Commonwealth Games Australia and Athletics Australia. The video features Cr Moloney, 2006 Commonwealth Games runner and Ballarat resident Shane Nankervis, emerging Ballarat runner Gretta Ashley and City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King.
Gretta, from the Ballarat YCW Harriers and currently second in Victoria for the under 16 2000m steeplechase, said it would be an amazing experience.
"It's really exciting, and it'll be inspiring to see all these amazing athletes, they'll be competing in my home town," she said.
Cr Moloney said Ballarat had a long and proud tradition of distance running which included three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Steve Moneghetti.
"Four decades ago, Steve Moneghetti began training on the same Ballarat streets we hope will host the marathon events in 2026. Steve still runs them today," he said.
"Our vision is that the legacy of these events will be to inspire generations of young Ballarat runners to the same heights as Steve Moneghetti and Shane Nankervis."
When it was announced Ballarat would host the Commonwealth Games athletics, The Courier came up with a possible route taking in many of the city's landmarks.
The possible 42km route starts and ends at Mars Stadium and travels via Creswick Road and Doveton Street onto Grant Street and past Sovereign Hill at Geelong Road. It then travels down to Buninyong and does a loop at the roundabout, heading back up Geelong Road to the CBD.
From there, it goes up historic Sturt Street to the Arch of Victory roundabout before returning to a lap around Lake Wendouree, up Webster Street and back to Mars Stadium.
Cr Moloney said Ballarat would make an outstanding backdrop for broadcast and "the best spectator event Victoria can offer".
"Sport is a way of life in Ballarat and local fans will jump at the chance to experience a world-class event on their own streets and at no cost," Cr Moloney said.
"It would allow them to train on the competition course and acclimatise to local conditions, and to have the full Commonwealth Games experience with their own athletics team.
"More importantly, they will have necessary and immediate access to athletics team medical and support staff.
"It also removes the need to duplicate the security and support logistics we will have in place in Ballarat."
It's understood a decision on the locations for more events, potentially including the marathon, will be made by September.
Right now, Ballarat has secured the athletics and para-athletics program, the boxing, and some twenty20 cricket matches, while council has also put in a bid for rowing, and a joint proposal with Hepburn Shire Council for mountain biking.
Speaking to The Courier, Tallent said she wanted to ensure the walk was locked in for her hometown too. Race walking, like the marathon, is no guarantee for Ballarat, which has been named the host for track and field, and the prospect has other regional cities clamouring for the spotlight.
Tallent's older brother and coach Jared, an Olympic and Commonwealth Games walk gold medallist, retired recently as Australia's most prolific track and field athlete.
Tallent said aside from a tourism and logistical push, Ballarat should stake its claim.
"Having grown up in the hometown of Steve Moneghetti and Jared Tallent, why would you place these two disciplines somewhere else," Tallent said.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King confirmed to The Courier Ballarat leaders had been "advocating incredibly strongly" to ensure the men's and women's marathons take to Ballarat streets as part of the Commonwealth Games athletics program.
Regional Development Australia chairman Stuart Benjamin, who is based in Ballarat, and Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton have also been championing the bid and are calling on the community to stand up and add their support.
He said this was a completely different chance to show off the city, compared to the AusCycling Road National Championships' broadcast in Buninyong - but the infrastructure, including the airport for helicopters and on-ground expertise for broadcast, were already in place.
The Games begin on March 17, 2026.
