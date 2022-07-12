A 19-year old said his dashboard air freshener distracted him just before a crash on Sturt Street at peak hour.
The two-car collision temporarily shut down the Ascot Street intersection about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Paramedics at the scene said the two drivers involved in the crash were in a stable condition.
"Both drivers have been assessed and no transport to hospital has been required," they said.
One of the drivers believed to be involved, a 19-year-old man, told The Courier he was headed towards Bridge Mall when he noticed his air freshener hanging on his dashboard had fallen down.
"I look down for one second and when I looked back up I didn't slow down in time," he said.
Ballarat police said they are investigating whether the 19-year-old driver ran a red light.
The intersection had traffic lights installed in 2021, after years of crashes - until at least May, there had been no serious casualty crashes along the stretch west of Dawson Street.
