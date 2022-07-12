The Courier

Two-car collision at Sturt Street and Ascot Street

Updated July 12 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
One of the cars involved in the collision on the intersection of Sturt Street and Ascot Street. Picture: The Courier.

A 19-year old said his dashboard air freshener distracted him just before a crash on Sturt Street at peak hour.

