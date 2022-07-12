Clock is ticking for Lake Wendouree heritage submissions

Residents have until next Tuesday July 19 to make formal written submissions supporting or opposing a recommendation to list Lake Wendouree on the Victorian Heritage Register as a place of state cultural heritage significance.
The recommendation, made by Heritage Victoria executive director Steven Avery in late May, was largely the upshot of an extensive lobbying campaign by those opposed to the lake lighting project.
Advertisement
Notably, neither the existing interim protection order issued by Heritage Victoria over the lake in March nor the potential heritage listing of the lake has or is likely to halt the lake lighting project, with council having received heritage planning permits to install all 225 lighting poles around the lake.
The practical effect of the heritage listing would therefore be to shift permanent planning authority for Lake Wendouree from the City of Ballarat to Heritage Victoria, meaning council, like nearby schools, would be required to go through the heritage permit process to host cultural and sporting events at the lake in the future.
If registered, Lake Wendouree would become the first lake in Victoria to be afforded recognition as a place of state heritage significance, joining the ranks of other well-known places included in the register such as the Ballarat Botanic Gardens, Hanging Rock and the Brighton Bathing Boxes.
The Heritage Council is likely to make a final determination of the proposal as early as next month in the event no submissions are received.
If, conversely, submissions are received, the process might only be finalised some time later this year.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.