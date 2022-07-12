The Courier

Clock is ticking for Lake Wendouree heritage submissions

By Maeve McGregor
July 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Wendouree. Photo: Adam Trafford

Residents have until next Tuesday July 19 to make formal written submissions supporting or opposing a recommendation to list Lake Wendouree on the Victorian Heritage Register as a place of state cultural heritage significance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.