Despite serious objections levelled by Victoria Police Ballarat, council planning officers have recommended council relax the noise restrictions of a popular Lydiard Street North night venue.
The Deck, situated on the first floor of a historic building next door to the Art Gallery of Ballarat, is widely regarded as something of a local mecca for young clubbers and lovers of live music alike.
Advertisement
Yet in recent years, the venue has attracted a series of complaints concerning excessive noise and anti-social behaviour, culminating in VCAT proceedings requiring it to install and operate acoustic curtains across its balcony from 6pm each night.
This requirement, say the venue's operators, has wholly obstructed their ability to provide a unique dining and dinner experience for patrons before the live music and dancing commences later in the evening at 9pm.
"The main reason we purchased the venue back in 2019 was because of the balcony, which gives a nice view of the beautiful heritage buildings in Lydiard Street," said Mitch Butterfield, the venue's spokesperson, adding that it was precisely this which gave the business scope to double as a restaurant and nightclub.
"Our business model is 'eat, drink and dance' and is all about family inclusion - we're not just a nightclub," he said. "We've got a full kitchen operating and a full menu available."
"Obviously, with the blinds down, you can't fully enjoy your dining experience on the balcony when all you've got to look at is blurry or cloudy plastic that isn't appealing to the eye."
Primarily for these reasons, The Deck recently applied to council to move the time it must draw its acoustic curtain to 9.30pm, instead of 6pm, which would broadly coincide with time the loud music begins to play.
The application, however, has been met with serious reservations on the part of Victoria Police Ballarat, which cited the venue's historic lack of compliance with noise restrictions as grounds to oppose the application.
"The proposed amendments would detract from or be detrimental to the amenity of the surrounding area in which [The Deck] is situated, namely by way of noise and anti-social behaviour," they said.
Likewise, council's environmental health and compliance officers have also opposed the application, noting "enforcement issues" dating back to late 2020 raised by both Victoria Police Ballarat and the state's gambling and liquor regulator.
Notwithstanding the combined force of these objections, council planning officers say such considerations have little bearing on the "appropriateness of the land use" sought in the context of the city's planning scheme, which has demarcated the CBD as a "key entertainment destination".
"[Planning] officer's (sic) are of the view that late night operations such as [The Deck] are best located in commercial precincts as a means of supporting the vibrancy of the centre and also to ensure amenity impacts do not transfer into residential areas," the report states.
"Being located in a commercial precinct, the operators of nearby hotels and the like, as well as their guests, must accept a lesser standard of amenity is expected there.
"That said, where operational failures exist and these breach permit conditions, enforcement action can and will be taken by council, often hand-in-hand with Victoria Police."
In the main, council planning officers supported the application with a view to the unforeseen impact of the pandemic on hospitality businesses, which they say has increased demand for outdoor dining experiences.
"[The pandemic] has had lasting effects, including reduced capacities at many entertainment venues and the increased use of outdoor spaces to dine and entertain," the report says.
Advertisement
"Sufficient justification exists to vary the relevant conditions on the basis of the unforeseen circumstances [the pandemic has given rise to in] the hospitality sector."
It's a sentiment shared by Mr Butterfield, who said it was neither "fair" nor "practical" to deny diners an open air balcony experience.
"Heathwise, it's so much better because it lets all the fresh air in and you don't have everyone boxed in with limited air space."
Councillors will decide the application at the planning delegated committee meeting on Wednesday evening.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.