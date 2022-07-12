The Courier

Council planning officers back nightclub plea to ease noise restrictions

By Maeve McGregor
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Deck on Lydiard Street North. Photo: Lachlan Bence

Despite serious objections levelled by Victoria Police Ballarat, council planning officers have recommended council relax the noise restrictions of a popular Lydiard Street North night venue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.