Inter Dominion champions return to racing in Ballarat

The two reigning Inter Dominion champions will return from spells for first-up assignments at Saturday night's metropolitan harness racing meeting in Ballarat.
Pacing titleholder Boncel Benjamin and trotting champion Maori Law will be in action for the Plover Security Pace, 2200m, and group 2 $30,000 John Slack Memorial Trotters' Cup, 2200m, respectively.
The two horses have not raced since early in the year, with Boncel Benjamin now back in training with owner Steve Duffy and Maori Law prepared by father and son Richard and Emmett Brosnan at Meredith..
Boncel Benjamin's last start was in a group 1 at Menangle on February 26, with the discovery of a third tendon injury then forcing the seven-year-old out for a long break.
Maori Law also had some injury concerns after his latest run in the group 2 EB Cochrane Trotters Cup in Ballarat in late January, but Emmett Brosnan is happy with the nine-year-old's progress. "He came right. He just had a sore foot, but we decided just to give him a let-up," he said.
"There was nothing significant that came up, but we just took the cautious approach seeing as there was only one more race we were looking towards anyway."
Maori Law won the John Slack Memorial Trotters Cup at Ballarat last year before going on to claim the Australasian Trotting Championship, Lenin Trotters Free-For-All, and a heat and final of the Inter Dominion series in NSW.
Ballarat and District Trotting Club has programmed a 10-race card.
