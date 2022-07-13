The Courier

Inter Dominion champions return to racing in Ballarat

By Tim O'Connor, Hrv
Updated July 13 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
RETURNING: Maori Law returns to racing in Ballarat on Saturday, contesting the same race which ignited a career-best campaign last year. Picture; Stuart McCormick.

The two reigning Inter Dominion champions will return from spells for first-up assignments at Saturday night's metropolitan harness racing meeting in Ballarat.

