The Courier

Tighe remains at top CHFL player of year | round 12 voting

By David Brehaiut
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:01am, first published 2:00am
MAKING PACE: Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe received five votes against Rokewood-Corindhap on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe has had his lead narrowed in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award with five rounds to play.

