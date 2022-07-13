Tighe remains at top CHFL player of year | round 12 voting

Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe has had his lead narrowed in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award with five rounds to play.
Dunnstown big man Khyle Forde had closed within four votes, but with the Towners yet to have a bye he will have fewer opportunities to add to his tally before the end of the season.
Tighe's teammate Andy McKay and Waubra's James Lukich appear to be the only other players in contention.
