While Darley captain Brett Bewley remains a clear leader at the top of the The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leaderboard, there is plenty of jostling for the minor positions below him.
East Point midfielder Matt Johnston has moved to third, fives votes behind Bewley with a best-on-ground-performance in his side's seven-point win against East Point.
The Roos captain had an industrious day, racking up 36 disposals (16 contested), nine clearances, six rebound 50s and five inside 50s.
Bacchus Marsh skipper Jake Owen remains second, just a single vote clear of Johnston, after polling one vote in his side's loss to Melton.
31 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
27 - Jake Owen (Bacchus Marsh)
26 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
24 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
19 - Jack Walker (Melton)
18 - Izaac Grant (Redan)
17 - Tom German (Bacchus Marsh), Lachie Watkins (Melton)
5 - Lachie Watkins (Melton)
4 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
3 - Liam Carter (Melton)
2 - Tom German (Bacchus Marsh)
1 - Jake Owen (Bacchus Marsh)
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Joel Van Meel (East Point)
3 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
2 - Angus Bade (Ballarat)
1 - Sam James (Ballarat)
5 - Daniel Toman (Sunbury)
4 - Harrison Minton-Connell (Sunbury)
3 - Jake Sutton (Sunbury)
2 - Riley Miller (Sunbury)
1 - Jacob Coxall (Lake Wendouree)
5 - Dylan Landt (Darley)
4 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
3 - Mace Cousins (Darley)
2 - Luther Baker (Darley)
1 - Joel Cadman (Darley)
5 - Ryan Noether (Sebastopol)
4 - Riley O'Keefe (Sebastopol)
3 - Bailey Veale (Sebastopol)
2 - Jed Hill (Sebastopol)
1 - Daniel Bond (Redan)
