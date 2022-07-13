The Courier

Man accused of threatening staff with weapons during month-long crime spree across south-west

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 13 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff at Bunnings Warehouse in Delacombe were among the targets.

A Ballarat man is accused of threatening staff members with knives and an axe during a month-long crime spree that netted more than $14,000 worth of goods.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.