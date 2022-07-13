A Ballarat man is accused of threatening staff members with knives and an axe during a month-long crime spree that netted more than $14,000 worth of goods.
The 32-year-old-man was arrested on Monday in the bedroom of a Black Hill home and subsequently charged with 33 offences.
Advertisement
The charges relate to a series of shop thefts from Ballarat through to Warrnambool between June 8 and 26.
Police allege the man stole a jacket worth $400 from Ballarat's Anaconda Store on June 8 about 5.30pm.
When approached by a staff member in the car park, he allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket, threatened him and drove away.
A police spokesman said the thefts continued at Strandbags and Big W in Ballarat, Mortlake's Betta Electrical and Shell Service Station, Warrnambool's Harvey Norman, Apco Service Station, BCF and Bunnings Warehouse, as well as Woolworths in Dennington.
The stolen goods included electronics, petrol, Ralph Lauren branded items, hygiene products, fashion bags and tools.
The total value of the items is estimated at $14,500.
The man is also accused of attempting to steal expensive jewellery from Warrnambool's Sacks Jewellers on June 16.
Police allege he attempted to pull the items from the grip of a staff member.
Then on June 24 he allegedly attended Buninyong's Sloane Diesel Services and stole four auto parts.
When approached by a male staff member and customer, he allegedly swung a small axe at them and made threats before fleeing at a fast rate of speed.
The police spokesman said the man made similar threats to a staff member while holding a knife at Bunnings ion Delacombe.
The alleged offending led police to put out a public call for information about a white Holden Commodore sedan the man and a 21-year-old female co-accused were seen in.
On June 26, the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a petrol drive-off at Warrnambool Apco service station.
Soon after that the white Holden Commodore sedan was seen in the Crawley Street, Menzies Street, Churchill Street area in west Warrnambool.
Police allege the vehicle was dumped and the co-accused was arrested nearby.
A search of the car allegedly located some of the stolen items, as well as a quantity of cannabis.
The co-offender pleaded guilty to the majority of the offending in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last month and was assessed for a community correction order.
Advertisement
The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on August 29.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.