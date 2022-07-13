Garry Murphy secures first Ballarat training success

Garry Murphy had the distinction of capturing his home town's biggest races during his decorated riding career.
He steered Just The Part home for trainer Darren Weir in the 2004 Ballarat Cup.
It was one of more than 30 winners he rode at Dowling Forest in a career in which he became one of the most respected jockeys in Australia.
On Tuesday, Murphy completed a full circle when he trained his first Ballarat winner.
The Turffinator ($9) saluted in the Hygain Winners Choice Handicap, 1500m, on the synthetic track - giving Murphy his fourth win as a trainer.
Murphy retired from the saddle in 2013 and has only had a handful of horses to the races, with the Turffinator the backbone with three wins.
His wife Marita said Turffinator was a "tough little horse."
She said the six-year-old had taken a while to get back to form after a long spell and raced up to expectations to get his first win since going back-to-back in April-May last year.
Turffinator is out of Hisstar, which is a former Ballarat Turf Club horse of the year.
Hisstar won four races in Ballarat in 2012-13, including three on end.
BALLARAT jockeys are set to capture two premierships in Victoria this season.
John Allen has the state title in his keeping with less than three weeks to go, while Jarrod Fry has the country premiership well in his keeping.
Allen is holidaying and having a few rides in his home country of Ireland, but is not going to step him repeating his success of last season. He last rode in Victoria in mid-June.
Allen is on 130 wins - 18 to the better of Jye McNeil and 19 ahead of Fry.
Fry is on 106 at the top of the country premiership.
This is 14 more than Allen, with Harry Coffey another eight further back.
HALLOWED Ground is the new outright leader in the BTC horse of the year.
Trained by George Osborne at Kyneton, the three-year-old had his third Ballarat win of the season - all on the synthetic track - on Tuesday.
They have come in quick time since May.
Some 13 horses have each had two wins in Ballarat for the season.
The trainers' premiership is set to go down to the wire, with Tony and Calvin McEvoy drawing within one win of Ciaron Maher and David Maher after a double on Tuesday.
The Maher-Eustace stable is on 28 wins.
The jockeys' premiership is also a hometown battle; John Allen 28, Jarrod Fry 18, Alana Kelly 12.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
