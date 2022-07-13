The Courier

Garry Murphy secures first Ballarat training success

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:59am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT HOME: The Turffinator with Marita Murphy after winning the Hygain Winners Choice Handicap in Ballarat Racecourse on Tuesday.Picture: Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

Garry Murphy had the distinction of capturing his home town's biggest races during his decorated riding career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.