A man who robbed a Subway store armed with a fishing knife later turned himself in to police, a court has been told.
Facing the County Court in Ballarat from custody on Wednesday, 62-year-old Gregory Currell pleaded guilty to one charge of armed robbery.
On January 25 this year, Currell entered the Sebastopol Subway store and asked staff for money, waving a fishing knife in their faces.
Staff complied, Currell thanked them, and he fled across Albert Street.
About a week later, Currell phoned Ballarat police and said he'd committed an armed robbery - when officers attended his home, he invited them in and showed them the clothes he was wearing, which matched CCTV footage, and the $160 he had stolen.
He was arrested and has been in custody since.
On Wednesday, the court heard two victim impact statements from staff working behind the counter at the time, who spoke about how their lives had irrevocably changed after the incident, particularly for their mental and emotional health, and the effect on their families.
"I'm continuously checking where people's hands are when I'm in public," one said.
"I get nervous when someone stands too close fumbling in their pockets."
"I can't stand the feeling of not being able to see out the windows and just who's lurking around," another said.
"People staring in the doors or windows make me physically ill, it's not my customers fault but I can't help but feel guilty."
Currell's defence lawyer acknowledged there were similarities between the January offending and an attempted armed robbery in 2012, for which Currell received 30 months in prison.
Currell's brother had recently died, and he went "on a bender", similar to when his mother died in 2012, his lawyer said, adding he had suffered from a 40-year heroin and substance addiction.
"There is a striking similarity between circumstances leading up to each offending, it's very sad, we have a man ... in his 60s, committing what is a very serious piece of offending following the loss of a very close sibling," his lawyer told the court.
"It was supposed to be an ordinary day at work until (the accused) stepped into the Subway armed with a knife, but what is extremely notable about this offending versus previous offending ... at the previous occasion there was also resisting arrest.
"This time, he called police himself - he wasn't aware of the stage of the investigation, he didn't know if it'd been reported, but he's called police and handed himself in."
Judge Daniel Holding said that act showed genuine remorse.
"He seemed to still have the money some days later, he hadn't used it," he said.
"He needs to be assessed for suitability for a community corrections order - I don't want him to get the wrong impression that by asking for this report I've determined one way or the other that's an appropriate sentence, but I should at least consider suitability."
The case was adjourned until next month for sentencing - Currell has served 163 days in custody so far.
