Sebastopol Subway armed robbery: Accused Gregory Currell turned himself in to police

Updated July 13 2022 - 6:28am, first published 2:30am
Gregory Currell. Picture: Victoria Police.

A man who robbed a Subway store armed with a fishing knife later turned himself in to police, a court has been told.

