V/Line train and truck collide near Bendigo

A train carrying passengers was travelling towards Bendigo this morning when it and a truck collided at a rail crossing, police say.
Paramedics are treating one person for upper body injuries and that person is in a stable condition.
Police are yet to established exact circumstances behind the crash, Inspector Brett Sampson said.
However, the truck and its trailer have been detached and have come to rest either side of the train.
"At this stage, obviously, investigations are ongoing," he said from the scene.
"At this stage our primary focus is the safety of all people involved."
An air ambulance has landed at the site but paramedics expect they will drive the patient to hospital.
Vision from the scene of the collision site shows a train and small trailer, along with a heavy presence of police and other emergency services.
It also shows a large group of officers and FVA members gathered together after the emergency phase of the incident ended.
V/Line says it will launch a "full investigation" into the collision.
It has notified the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, the group said in a statement.
There were about 40 passengers on board at the time of the crash.
None appear to have been injured, V/Line understands.
One staff member suffered minor injuries, it said in the statement.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
