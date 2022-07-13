The Courier
Home/Video

V/Line train and truck collide near Bendigo

Chris Pedler
Tom O'Callaghan
By Chris Pedler, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A train carrying passengers was travelling towards Bendigo this morning when it and a truck collided at a rail crossing, police say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.