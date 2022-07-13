Ballarat schools are urging students and staff to wear masks as COVID case numbers surge again and flu and other respiratory illness continue to take a toll.
Loreto College staff and students will wear masks from Thursday after a meeting between school management and year 12 leaders.
"Loreto College leadership met with our Year 12 Senate for their input and also considered the advice from the Department of Health and have decided to bring back mask wearing indoors from tomorrow for all staff and students," said principal Michelle Brodrick.
"We have been fortunate that we have not required any additional days of remote learning, however, it has been difficult at times to staff all classes."
Ballarat Grammar said it was "strongly encouraging" students and staff to wear masks indoors wherever possible, and to sanitise hands regularly, to help maintain a healthy learning environment for everyone.
St Patrick's College also said it was following current advice from the Victorian Government on the wearing of face masks, and would recommend students wear face masks in indoor setting at the school.
A message will be conveyed to families in the school newsletter.
Students from all schools travelling on school buses, public transport, taxis or ride share vehicles must also wear a face mask.
Schools said they would continue to provide rapid antigen tests to students.
Ballarat recorded 221 new COVID cases on Tuesday, following on from 205 new cases on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 1075 - the highest total in more than a month.
Active COVID cases in Ballarat this year peaked at 2214 on May 21.
Victoria's chief health officer warned the third wave of the Omicron variant was expected to peak in August.
Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas, who visited Avoca on Tuesday, urged schools and all people to mask up indoors.
"Education Minister (Natalie Hutchins) has been very clear in her recommendation in the government school system and across the Catholic and Independent school systems about the importance of masks as a preventative measure against COVID infections," Ms Thomas said.
It comes as Victoria's chief health officer confirmed the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants were now the dominant COVID strains in the state and "continue to rise significantly".
The strains were first identified in catchments in April and have since risen from under five per cent in late May to 70 per cent in the two weeks before July 8.
"Case and hospitalisation trends are increasing in Victoria. This is in line with similar patterns globally and in other Australian jurisdictions, which have seen a significant rise in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in recent weeks," the chief health officer said in a statement.
"This is because the strains have a greater ability than BA.2 to evade immunity provided by vaccination and earlier COVID-19 infection. There is no evidence at this stage that the BA.4/BA.5 sub-lineages causes more severe disease, but the Department is closely monitoring the situation."
