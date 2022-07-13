The Courier

The Ballarat Miners will seek an explanation from Basketball Australia as to how a player under an active doping investigation in another country was given clearance to play for the club.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:07am, first published July 13 2022 - 5:30am
Jalon Miller has returned to the United States after he was suspended from basketball for two years after an alleged doping violation in Germany.

