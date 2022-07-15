JUST hours after marching into the Eugene, Oregon stadium behind the Australian flag for the first time, Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath will compete in the qualifying rounds of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Reath, 22, the national high jump champion, earned a late call-up to the world championships and will jump at international level for the first time early on Saturday morning, Ballarat time.
Reath has a best jump of 2.25m but is looking to improve in order to secure himself a position on the Australian Commonwealth Games squad later this month.
If he is able to recapture his best jump, it should be enough to see him through to Tuesday's final. Most recently at the Oceania Championships, Reath picked up a silver medal with a jump of 2.22m
However, he has a long way to go to be in contention for a medal with Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim, who has dominated the sport for a decade set to go in as favourie alongside fellow Olympic gold medalist, Italian Gianmarco Tamberi. The pair shared the gold medal in Tokyo, each jumping 2.37m.
Reath is one of four Ballarat athletes or officials at the World Championships alongside javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell, race walker Kelly Ruddick and team doctor Greg Harris who's job is to look after Ruddick and the walking team.
