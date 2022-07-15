The Courier

High jumper Yual Reath will compete at the World Athletics Championships in the qualifying rounds on Saturday morning

July 15 2022 - 4:00am
FIRST UP: Ballarat YCW athlete Yual Reath will compete on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Adam Trafford

JUST hours after marching into the Eugene, Oregon stadium behind the Australian flag for the first time, Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath will compete in the qualifying rounds of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

