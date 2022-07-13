BFNL expecting 50,000 at finals | venues locked in

The Ballarat Football Netball League is forecasting more than 50,000 people will flock to see its first finals in three seasons.
This is the expectation for total series crowds in senior, junior and female competitions.
Advertisement
All BNFL finals will be played across six weeks from Sunday, August 14, with each of the three series culminating in a grand final day at Mars Stadium.
BFNL general manager Shane Anwyl said with finals not being contested since pre-COVID-19 in 2019, excitement was building.
He confirmed on Wednesday that the grand final days would be played in consecutive weeks.
Anwyl also announced the newly redeveloped MacPherson Park would be a finals venue for the first time.
The home of the Melton Bloods has been pencilled for qualifying and semi-finals.
Seven grounds will be used for finals, also including the City Oval, Eastern Oval, Marty Busch Reserve, CE Brown Reserve and Northern Oval No.2.
This will also be the first finals series for the BFLW, which was launched at the start of last year.
Starting days for each finals series:
Female football: Sunday, August 14
Junior football and netball: Saturday, August 20
Senior football and netball: Saturday, August 27
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.