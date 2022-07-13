The Health Minister has admitted she butted heads with the Acting Chief Health Officer over mask mandates.
With a horror season for COVID, influenza and other illnesses yet to peak, Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said on Tuesday she had followed the advice of unnamed "business groups" and "business leaders" when deciding against a mask mandate.
On Wednesday, as she opened a new ambulance station in Avoca, she was asked by The Courier who these business groups were.
"As Health Minister I am required to take advice from the Chief Health Officer (and) I am also required to consult with others in the community about social and economic health impacts," she said.
"I also want to make it clear that I have accepted the advice of the Chief Health Officer (Brett Sutton).
"But the Acting Chief Health Officer (Ben Cowie) and I have different opinions about encouraging the enduring uptake of masks in our community.
"I have consulted with business leaders as I am required to."
She was again asked who those business leaders were.
"The Acting Chief Health Officer had advised that in his opinion masks were required by workers in retail and hospitality," she said.
"So through my colleagues - also through the ministers who have responsibility for managing these relationships, I have received this advice also, but obviously these are through peak industry groups.
"Our business leaders understand that they need to take action to keep their staff healthy and well - and that means masking up - but they want to take responsibility for that themselves."
She was again asked to name the business leaders.
"Well I've spoken to a variety of business groups including of course VECCI - the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - but across government there have been wide consultations."
Meanwhile the current Liebig Street facility - dating back to just 2010 - has overnight rooms for paramedics as well as bays for three ambulances.
The new station's preferred location in Rowe Street is further from the centre of town and will also have room for three vehicles.
However the Minister said it would have improved security, a "drive-through" double driveway, effectively eliminating reverse-parking.
Ms Thomas said planning for the "multi-million" dollar new station had already begun.
She denied the Avoca ambulance station - and another at Ararat - were being rebuilt because they were in the ultra-marginal State seat of Ripon.
"The reason this station is being upgraded is to make it safe to access - and as we have learnt this morning, paramedics have to reverse their vehicles into this station," the Minister said.
"It's not in a great location for getting out and about to patients as quickly as they can.
The current Liebig Street site is next to a nursing home, aged care hostel and a former doctors' clinic.
"The new station will have a drive-through - and have better quarters for paramedics, ensuring they have the facilities they need to rest and recuperate including a training space."
The existing station includes a kitchenette with oven, leather lounges, a small amount of gym equipment - and a comfortable TV room with Netflix.
She did not give the exact cost of the replacement station, but said it was one of 15 stations being built across the state - and that $249 million had been spent on ambulance buildings since 2015.
"Ensuring that we've got a good spread of ambulance stations across rural and regional Victoria is vitally important," Ms Thomas said.
"Of course our paramedics do their most important work on the road - but it is continuing to have the facilities that will keep attracting people to this fabulous profession."
An extra $124 million has been set aside in the 2022/23 Victorian Budget to employ more paramedics and buy new vehicles.
Rowe Street is on the north-east edge of Avoca, off Homebush Road, and contains the town's industrial area.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
