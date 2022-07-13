Three Ballarat women have big ambitions to encourage others to reduce waste and make Ballarat plastic free.
Miree Hancock, Ellen Burns and Cathy McCallum have come together to form a group called Plastic Free Ballarat.
For their group's first official event they are hosting a plastic free market later this month as part of Plastic Free July.
Ms Hancock said they ran a similar event last year and wanted to have a go again.
"We really need a group that can organise these things and maybe other events like it," Ms Hancock said.
She said they wanted to see more work done in the environmental space and help people take the first steps into reducing their waste.
"We can start doing some advocacy work in the community about helping households and businesses reduce their plastic consumption."
Their Facebook group reached over 100 people within the first week which all three women were excited about.
"People are engaging and are posting comments and asking questions, which I thought was really a good start," Ms Hancock said.
Individually each of them work individually to create eco-friendly products as well as educate others about environmental issues.
Ms Hancock is the owner of Green Earth Kids where she curates Australian made eco-friendly children products.
She also runs workshops for both children and adults to learn more about different aspects of the environment.
Ms Burns is the founder of We Bar None, a snack company that has compostable packing as well as one of the organisers of Hidden Orchard.
You would be amazed if you make a few small changes just in your household.- Miree Hancock
Ms McCallum runs low waste food workshops and is a big advocate for reusing household waste, over the last year she has been able to fit her household's single use soft plastic waste into three bags.
Together as part of Plastic Free Ballarat they are striving to make Ballarat free of plastic by 2030.
While that is their official goal, Ms McCallum said they are aspiring to make the transition before that date.
The women want to make reducing waste accessible for everyone.
"People sometimes feel quite overwhelmed and they say 'well I do not know what to do or what is the point'," Ms Hancock said.
"But I always say to people you would be amazed if you make a few small changes just in your household and then you encourage a few other households, it actually makes a huge difference."
Ms Hancock said between this group and Ballarat's other environmental Facebook group No Waste Ballarat they "can really do some good within the community".
The market will run in Barkley Square on Thursday July 28 from 9am until 1pm, entry is free.
