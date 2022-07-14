Leaving early: V/Line changing timetables temporarily as trains return

Heads up early morning commuters - trains are back on Friday after more than a week of bus replacements, but they'll be leaving the station a little earlier than normal.
Weekday trains will be leaving one or two minutes earlier than normal from both directions in the early morning, including the 5.18am, 5.56am, 6.14am, 6.37am, and 6.55am services from Wendouree, and the 5.13am, 5.51am, and 6.31am trains from Southern Cross.
Advertisement
Some trains from Ararat and Maryborough will also leave up to two minutes early.
All trains will arrive at their final destination between three to five minutes later, as they'll be running slightly slower than normal.
IN THE NEWS
According to V/Line, the works will "allow the newly installed infrastructure to bed down" - V/Line has been contacted for further comment about what new infrastructure has been installed.
Ballarat trains were completely stopped for almost two weeks for maintenance.
It's expected train timetables will return to normal on August 5.
The full list of changed train times are available online.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.