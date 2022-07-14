The Courier

V/Line changing Ballarat timetables temporarily as trains return

July 14 2022 - 12:00am
Leaving early: V/Line changing timetables temporarily as trains return

Heads up early morning commuters - trains are back on Friday after more than a week of bus replacements, but they'll be leaving the station a little earlier than normal.

