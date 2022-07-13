A service full of love and music was held on Wednesday to farewell well-loved Anglican priest Graham Reynolds.
The funeral eucharist for Father Graham was held at St Peter's Anglican Church in Ballarat, with family, friends and the clergy gathering in "shock and sadness" over his death.
Advertisement
Father Graham, aged 72, died in The Alfred hospital in Melbourne on June 6 following a horrific car fire in Soldiers Hill.
He had moved to Ballarat to retire and most recently served in Skipton and Beaufort, and had been leading Ballarat Grammar's boarders in a Sunday night chapel service.
In a eulogy prepared by Father Graham's two brothers Norman and Richard Reynolds, hundreds of mourners were told Ballarat held a special place in the Reynolds' family.
Richard Reynolds said the siblings' parents met in Ballarat and were married at St Peter's in 1947 before moving to Jeparit where they started a family.
Father Graham was baptised at St Peter's, ordained in Gippsland and served in five different dioceses.
Richard Reynolds said while moving from town to town, his brother became involved in the community and joined different groups, including Rotary and the Country Fire Authority, while his late wife Judy worked in various jobs.
"In each town they lived, they made enduring friendships," Richard Reynolds said.
He said Father Graham was always there to guide his family through difficult times and he faced his own ups and downs following his wife's death.
Richard Reynolds said during COVID-19 lockdowns, his brother was able to reach out to the congregation by live streaming church services.
Father Graham's life-long friend, Colin Duncan, recalled Father Graham working with him in Morwell many years ago.
"He had the great knack of making everyone love you," Mr Duncan said.
"He was always looking for some new adventure. He was always on the go and would say, 'I will help you'.
"You couldn't ask for a better mate. May he have the rest he truly deserves. We will all miss him."
Delivering the sermon, Father Noel Richards said Father Graham's death was incredibly sad and had many people asking why he had taken his own life.
Advertisement
He said Father Reynolds had hidden his mental and emotional illness from everyone.
"We are here at St Peter's to pray for him...and perhaps tell him how mad and angry we are with him," Father Noel said.
"Father Graham's death is not the end of life, it's not the end of love, it's not the end of laughter. It means we can go on living.
"We must go on and learn to live in full the life we have."
Father Graham is survived by his three sons, seven grandchildren and two brothers.
Affected by this story? There is help available - phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.