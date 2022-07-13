Night club wins application to ease noise restrictions

City of Ballarat councillors have unanimously voted to relax noise restrictions at a popular Lydiard Street North nightlife venue, despite strong reservations regarding the venue's history of anti-social behaviour and non-compliance with noise conditions.
For nearly two years, nightclub The Deck - situated on the first floor of a historic building next door to the Art Gallery of Ballarat - has been required to draw see-through plastic acoustic curtains across the venue's balcony from 6pm every night.
Yet according to council compliance officers and Victoria Police Ballarat, the venue has regularly failed to comply with this condition, resulting in a series of complaints from neighbouring businesses.
Notwithstanding this, councillors approved an amendment to the venue's planning permit at Wednesday's planning delegated committee meeting, which will see the requirement to draw the acoustic curtain pushed back by more than three hours to 9.30pm.
The decision was made in the face of an express concession by council officers that City of Ballarat's resources to monitor compliance with permit conditions were "obviously limited".
"I've often seen breaches there [at The Deck] with my own eyes; it is disappointing conditions haven't been followed," said Cr Amy Johnson, speaking in support of the amendment.
"But that's probably on us [as council]," she added. "We need to make sure there are compliance officers out there, otherwise what's the incentive [for business] to follow conditions?"
"I'd love to see this business, moving forward, doing the right thing and continuing to add to the dynamics of the Ballarat nightlife scene."
The application to amend the condition was submitted to council on the footing the acoustic curtain had obstructed the capacity of the venue to offer patrons outdoor, COVID-safe dining experiences.
"It's not common sense or practical to have the curtain drawn at 6pm," said a representative of The Deck in a submission to councillors. "There are other conditions which control noise in the planning permit, which is why the 6pm condition is a bit redundant."
Unusually, the application was supported by council planning officers over the opposition of council environmental health and compliance officers as well as Victoria Police Ballarat.
Acknowledging the concern attached to the venue's history of non-compliance, Cr Peter Eddy said it would be incumbent on council to take a proactive approach to monitoring compliance.
"Because there is a history of breaches, there comes an extra responsibility to enforce the auditing of that premises to make sure any appropriate action is taken sooner rather than later," he said.
It was a sentiment shared by councillors Des Hudson and Mark Harris, the latter of whom said "we're all concerned regulations all need to be up to scratch".
