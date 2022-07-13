The Courier

Night club wins application to ease noise restrictions

By Maeve McGregor
July 13 2022 - 7:00pm
Winning: The Deck on Lydiard Street North. Photo: Lachlan Bence

City of Ballarat councillors have unanimously voted to relax noise restrictions at a popular Lydiard Street North nightlife venue, despite strong reservations regarding the venue's history of anti-social behaviour and non-compliance with noise conditions.

