In an Australian first, Queer perspectives from across Victoria will now be broadcast to a dedicated LGTBQIA+ digital platform, located and staffed in Ballarat.
From July 16 Ballarat broadcasters LanceTV Inc. will commence a series of four weekends of test broadcasts to Australia's newest media space - Queer Community TV, or QCTV.
Ballarat-based Queer broadcaster and executive producer of LaNCE TV Deb Lord, is the driving force behind the QCTV initiative.
"LGBTIQ+ communities can flourish when they are connected, informed, and have a safe place to belong," Lord says.
"The purpose of this platform is to offer a safe place to regional LGBTIQA+ Victorians to tell their own stories in their own way, and to celebrate Queer voices in rural areas."
Lord says Melbourne's global streaming solution provider 5Stream is building the digital online platform. 5stream has decades of experience in producing, delivering and distributing premium online content for local and global organisations to viewers, she says.
Aussie Broadband are sponsoring QCTV. Australia's fifth largest NBN provider, it also provides a range of services to residential, business, enterprise and other customers.
"We're delighted to be supporting and sponsoring the upcoming QCTV initiative by LanceTV," says Aussie Broadband's CPR Officer Janet Granger-Wilcox.
"Their commitment to, and incredible work in, the LGBTIQ+ and wider community aligns with that of Aussie Broadband and our values - especially our 'be good to people' values."
The QCTV initiative is supported through the Australian Government Regional Arts Fund via Regional Arts Australia, and is administered by Regional Arts Victoria, the City of Ballarat's Creation Inspiration Grant, and the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing's LGBTIQ+ Organisational Development Grant.
Ms Lord says regional Victorian LGBTIQ+ community content makers can contact and pitch to QCTV at programming@qctv.au
