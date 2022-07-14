A Ballarat Clarendon College student will be performing alongside opera singer Christopher Busietta as part of the Cordelia's Potted Opera Arias and Anecdotes this weekend.
Cordelia's Potted Opera director Stee Cordelia said she saw year 11 student Georgina Kemp perform at Clarendon's school musical The Music Man earlier this year.
"Her voice was just so pure and I could tell she was something special," Ms Cordelia said.
Georgina said she was looking forward to being a part of the show.
"I am quite nervous but also very excited," Georgina said.
"I got an email from Stee Cordelia via one of the teachers to just say she loves my voice and she wanted me to be in a concert that she was doing."
Georgina said she had been interested in singing since she was young and had been taking classical lessons since she was eight-years-old.
"I think it is a really awesome opportunity and also a little bit intimidating, because you know, you never know what could come from it," Georgina said.
Ms Cordelia said she created the opera group as part of the Savoy Opera Company to give younger singers an opportunity to perform.
"I have been in Ballarat for four years and I just find there is a lack of classical singing," Ms Cordelia said.
"We have the BLOC Music Theatre and the Ballarat Lyric Theatre, which are huge here.
"Most of it is modern music, which I love as well but there is just nothing classical."
Ms Cordelia said she met opera singer Busietta when he was still in high school.
"I have known Chris since he was in year nine at school and he always wanted to be an opera singer," she said.
Busietta is a recipient of the 2009 German Australian Opera Grant.
Before COVID-19 lockdowns he participated in a number of plays in Europe.
Busietta has been back in Australia since the start of the year, Ms Cordelia invited him to perform and share different moments of his career.
"Someone might be thinking about becoming an opera singer and he can let them know what it involves," Ms Cordelia said.
"It will be about what you do as a singer, when you are over there (in Europe), things about what I was doing to prepare for auditions, audition experiences, as well as performances and what happened backstage," Mr Busietta said.
"It will involve some funny stories and the ups and downs of the career."
He said he was looking forward to having some creative licence in the show.
"You get to do anything you want and that is kind of what appeals to me doing your own program," Mr Busietta said.
"Normally when you do opera you are given a role, you get told what to sing, how to sing it, and how to perform it on stage."
The performance will take place at St Patrick's Cathedral at Saturday at 3pm.
Tickets are $35 and available at the door or on trybooking.
