A pair of tawny frogmouths with two youngsters caused a surprise when they took up residence at Ballarat's North Gardens Wetlands at the end of 2019. The adults have returned each summer since.
Although these likeable birds are often considered to be permanent residents throughout their wide range in Australia, the North Gardens pair departs with their full-grown youngsters every autumn. They leave soon after their young ones can fly and look after themselves.
Where do they go when they leave in autumn, and why do they go, when they don't go anywhere in most parts of the species' range?
We have yet to discover where the North Gardens birds go, but it is not unknown for local frogmouths to leave their breeding sites at the end of the nesting season. A pair at Stockyard Hill, observed over many years, left with their youngsters every autumn, then returned to nest in spring.
The powerful owl is known to depart from its breeding territory not long after the youngsters can fly. This is thought to be so that easier food can be found, after feeding in the same territory for several months while nesting.
However, the frogmouth's food is different from the owl's, with a variety of large insects and similar creatures taken during the year. Autumn is usually the season for moths - which frogmouths like - but the North Gardens birds go elsewhere at that time. Do they know better places with more moths?
Other frogmouth food includes beetles, crickets, mice, frogs, spiders and cockroaches. The birds use the "perch and pounce" hunting method, flying from a perch to the ground to pick up their prey.
Another mystery of the North Gardens birds is their nesting site, which has not yet been discovered despite careful searching. For the last three years, the season's first sightings have been of a family, with chicks already out of the nest.
Mixed flocks of both long-billed and little corellas have been active at both Victoria Park and Lake Wendouree. The species mix is approximately equal. They have often gone by winter in previous years.
The little corella seems to be finding sufficient food on the ground, despite lacking the oversized digging beak of the long-billed corella. They are probably seeking corms of onion-grass.
The little corellas are proving more active and restless than their long-billed relatives, with various playing and displaying activities noticed recently. Despite this current displaying, the little corella has not yet been known to nest anywhere in the Ballarat region.
I am wondering if this plant that keeps randomly growing at my property in Haddon is a friend or foe. I usually pull them out but decided to let this one grow. M.F., Haddon.
Your plant is a native shrub known as kangaroo apple (Solanum laciniatum).
Despite it being a native, it can behave rather like a weed, growing rapidly where it is not necessarily wanted, especially in shaded or sheltered places.
The seeds are spread by birds such as blackbirds and currawongs. If you let these plants grow, they may reach two metres high and two metres wide if conditions suit. The kangaroo apple is a natural pioneer plant, growing rapidly, filling an empty space, then dying after a few years. It can be of value, however, if growth is wanted in a hurry.
In most cases such as yours, they are regarded as nuisances.
