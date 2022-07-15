What followed the 2019 grand final between East Point and Sebastopol needs no repeating. Yet, nearly three years on, in the comfort of something close to normality, nerves still linger over the latest meeting between the two new-age rivals.
For East Point, it's a chance at redemption.
Jake Bridges' side has not beaten the Burra since that day it won the premiership.
A three-goal loss on the opening day of the 2021 season was followed by a 28-point loss in round two this year. Both came on home soil.
On both occasions reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy was the Roos' tormentor.
The hard-nosed onballer racked up 28 disposals and 10 tackles in a best-on-ground performance in the reverse fixture.
Cassidy won't be given such free reign second time around, with East Point's midfield proving one of the competition's best in recent weeks.
Roos captain Matt Johnston has been leading the way, averaging 32 disposals and 8.25 clearances over his past four matches and sits eighth overall in the competition for average ranking points (128.5).
Where Johnston lines up shapes as one of the biggest tactical questions of the match.
The last time the Roos came up against an opponent of similar ilk in Darley's Brett Bewley, Johnston stuck by his side for the whole game.
Bridges would be afforded that luxury again, with Mickitja Rotumah-Onus more than capable of leading the midfield.
The dual premiership player is averaging 23 disposals and 7.25 clearances across his past four matches.
The match comes at an important time for East Point.
The Roos sit four points clear in second but have games against fellow top-six sides North Ballarat and Darley on the horizon.
For Sebastopol, every match has a sense of urgency.
Micheal Searl's side sits fifth, though it is part of a four-club group that shares 24 points.
With Bacchus Marsh and Darley, two members of that logjam, both playing opponents in the bottom three, only a win would give the Burra some control of their fate.
Working in its favour is Sebastopol's defensive tenacity. Backmen Riley O'Keefe and Hugo Papst have been in top form in recent weeks, while first-year Burra Bailey Veale is never one to shy away from a battle in the trenches.
at Melton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2022 - Melton South 15.8 (98) d Bacchus Marsh 15.7 (97)
PANTHERS (9th, 3-8): Footy works in funny ways, sometimes. The Panthers have the chance again to put the Cobras' season on the rocks. Heath Pritchard's side has won the past two meetings, and a third in the row would leave Bacchus Marsh desperate to keep in touch with the finals pack.
COBRAS (7th, 6-5): The visitors are expected to be without superstar ruck Daniel Burton again, which is a daunting prospect heading into a clash with one of the league's premier big men Dylan Jones. Big questions will be asked of the Cobras' forwards after only combining for five goals last weekend.
PREDICTION: Melton South
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 4, 2022 - Ballarat 4.13 (37) d Redan 4.7 (31)
SWANS (3rd, 7-4): Horrific conditions didn't help Ballarat in the reverse fixture with only a last-minute goal seeing it escape with a win. The Swans might be appreciative for a late loss last weekend, motivating them to close out games earlier.
LIONS (8th, 4-7): It's a must-win game for Redan if it wants to keep its slim finals hopes alive. Teenage ruck Nick Cushing impressed on his debut last week but has a big task against Marcus Powling, who will no doubt be fitter on his second game back from injury.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
at Mars Stadium, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2022 - Melton 19.7 (121) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
BLOODS (1st, 11-0): While their undefeated record at the top hints at a side on a roll, coach Aaron Tymms has admitted his side hasn't played their best football in recent weeks. A chance to test themselves against a premier side might be the best thing to stop the Bloods from becoming complacent.
ROOSTERS (4th, 6-4): Rested after the bye, North Ballarat starts a testing run home against an opponent that's proved a thorn in its side. The Roosters have only won one of their past five games against Melton and will need to improve dramatically from its 68-point loss earlier this year.
PREDICTION: Melton
at Clarke Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 5, 2022 - Darley 10.12 (72) d Sunbury 9.14 (68)
LIONS (10th, 2-9): Last weekend's 22-goal outing against Lake Wendouree might just be the circuit-breaker the Lions needed. Jake Sutton is flying, kicking 14 goals across his past three games, and will enjoy playing against a slower Devils defence.
DEVILS (6th, 6-5): The Devils will likely lose Dylan Landt to VFL duty after the midfielder's 41-touch, three-goal showing last weekend. Darley's small forwards will need to fire, with spearhead Nick Rodda likely to come under close attention from classy Lions defender Tyson Lever.
PREDICTION: Darley
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 2, 2022 - Sebastopol 17.11 (113) d East Point 12.13 (85)
BURRA (5th, 6-5): Memories of that 2019 grand final loss must have all but disappeared after the Burra stormed to big wins against the Roos in their past two meetings. James Keeble kicked four goals in the reverse fixture and looms as a difference-maker again.
ROOS (2nd, 8-3): East Point is flying, notching a fourth-straight win at the weekend, and it's largely down to its midfield dominance. Captain Matt Johnston is averaging 32 disposals across his past three games and will need to step up again in a huge match-up against Lachie Cassidy.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
