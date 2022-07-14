The Wendouree postcode continues to be the most common place to have registration plates stolen, followed by Central Ballarat.
In the year ending 30 March 2022, the Crime Statistics Agency recorded 69 counts of plate theft in the 3355 area, compared to 68 the year before.
Central Ballarat saw 44 in the latest data, compared to 43.
Go back to the year before the pandemic and Wendouree had a whopping 104, while Ballarat chalked up 99.
In 2013 - the first year of data - there were just 32 in Wendouree and 39 in Ballarat.
CSA data also reveals that across the council area, there were 297 plate thefts in the last year.
Moorabool saw no change from 2021, with a total of 56 number plate thefts.
Pre-pandemic, Moorabool saw a total of 73 number-plate thefts.
Bacchus Marsh and Darley were the worst-affected suburbs. Ballan was the third-worst affected Mooraboo in 2021 with nine plate thefts. In 2022 that title went to Maddingley (16).
Golden Plains saw just 12 plate thefts in the latest annual data, compared to 15 the year before.
The most affected areas to March 2022 were Haddon (3) and Ross Creek, Smythes Creek and Smythesdale (all 2 each).
The year before it was Bannockburn (5), Dereel and Napoleons (both 2 each).
Creswick was the worst-affected area in Hepburn with nine in the March 2022 data and just two the year before.,
Daylesford recorded two in the latest report - and four the year before.
Hepburn Shire as a whole saw 16 plate thefts in the latest statistics - and 10 in the year before.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
