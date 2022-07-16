A sheep-dag chandelier of cobwebs and dead insects hangs from a trial light at Lake Wendouree.
It's surely not the heritage aesthetic that proponents have argued for.
The Get the Lake Lighting Right group stands by its position that the proposed 225 tall lights around the lake are a dreadful solution, paralleled by an appalling process.
The group is not opposed to lights, it is simply opposed to these lights.
The big light poles are industrial, create clutter, throw enormous light spill and don't consider the impact on the vital insect life at the lake.
An entomological study was not conducted - a decision irreverent to the reality of lights circling a body of water whose ecosystem relies on these insects and their light-driven lifecycles.
The City's Mayor, Daniel Moloney, continues to display annoyance at those who disagree with him: why can't we simply get used to the idea of a ring of brightly lit aluminium and go away?
Those who think this is not a political matter should remember that a quick swipe of a Ministerial pen removed any right to object to this project.
Ponder on why a Labor Minister might do that for what was an election promise, with another looming.
This issue is not over.
A decision by Heritage Victoria is imminent in relation to whether it will uphold an Interim Protection Order to place the lake and foreshore on the Victorian Heritage Register.
However, two separate permits have previously been granted by Heritage Victoria for the 225 tall lights around Lake Wendouree.
The permits reflected different sections of the lake precinct.
The second permit, for 181 lights, was granted despite 108 of the 109 submissions to the Heritage Victoria process objecting to the City of Ballarat application.
You could almost hear the rise and rise of relief rolling through the Town Hall roof.
The applause was not mirrored, however, on the Steve Moneghetti Track.
Good reasons exist for the disquiet - and distrust - for there are very real concerns about the Council's management of this process and how it intends to proceed.
At stake is the icon of our city.
In doubt is the survival of hundreds of mature trees.
In its applications to Heritage Victoria for the permits mentioned above, the Council did not include the critical Geotechnical Report. Had Heritage Victoria been given this report, it would know that the ground around the lake is hugely variable. The 12 test sites nominated in the report indicate the holes for the poles would need to be between 1 metre and 1.4 metres deep.
But in other locations, the depth might need to go to 1.9 metres.
Professional advice to the group has indicated that poles of such height should go into holes 2.5 metres deep - with reinforced concrete - a status not required in the tendered documentation.
While this might seem an exercise in maths, it is actually an exercise in serious dollars.
Scott Gallop, Get The Lake Lighting Right group
