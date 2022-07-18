Accessing fresh, good-quality food is undeniably becoming more challenging as retailers continue to adapt to soaring inflation rates, high demands and low supplies.
As a consequence, independent wholesalers and discount grocers have said they had noticed a significant uptake in their patronage, particularly in the last few months.
Curtis Fresh manager Falguni Patel said her Redan fruit and vegetable shop saw this increase most evidently when lettuce prices spiked last month.
"We usually have a steady customer base and we've seen those customers remain with us even with prices going up but we did see a couple of new faces in our shop especially in the last three months," Ms Patel said.
She said on average, while it was difficult to provide an exact figure, the price of their vegetables had increased by about $2.
She said the most popular items were brocolli, cauliflower, silverbeet and starchy vegetables such as pumpkin.
"We're doing the best we can to ensure fruit and vegetable prices are affordable and we've been doing so for the past three years of this pandemic," Ms Patel said.
Another green grocer who had also experienced this surge is the Fruit Shack in Wendouree.
Employee Pam Spicer said in the last three months their shop had seen at least an extra 25 customers per day.
"We've got people coming in looking at our prices and comparing them with that of those in the supermarkets for example, I heard some customers talking about how green beans were about $40 kg in the supermarket but we were selling them for about $16 kg at the time," Ms Spicer said.
She said her shop was able to sell fruit and vegetables more cheaply than most retailers due in part to their produce's appearance.
"We've got some ugly stuff here but it's all edible and it's all fresh," Ms Spicer said.
"Some our carrots are cracked and our capsicums might look a bit wonky but our customers here are looking for affordability not perfection."
Similarly, discount supermarket NQR located in Wendouree and Sebastopol reported an increase in customers during the same period.
"In Ballarat I would say we've seen about a 10 per cent increase (in our customers) and people's basket size has gone up as well as people are looking for that cheaper option," NQR chief executive Ewan Jones said.
Mr Jones said he had seen demand for staples including pasta, rice, toilet rolls as well as snack items steadily rise in this time frame.
"A lot of our customers are telling us 'we're going to do our shop first here (at NQR) and then what I can't get with you, we're gonna go and shop elsewhere,'" he said.
"I think people are definitely getting more interested in where they can get things cheaper."
NQR who sell their food items a great deal cheaper than most well-known supermarkets are able to do so due to a large proportion of their items being "short-coded".
"In the very old days and on social media everyone was saying that everything in our shops was out of date but that is simply not the case," Mr Jones said.
"We don't want to sell anything out of date if we don't have to but chips and drinks and things like that even beer is still absolutely drinkable (past its use by date).
"The same goes for chocolate. Chocolate will stay fresh for a year past its use by date."
"When you see the news they are only talking about the top three supermarkets like Coles, Woolies and Aldi and you don't have to stick to them because there are other options out there," he said.
Ballarat Community Health dietician Michelle Ryan said amid rising food prices there were a few simple measures people could implement to ensure their nutritional needs were adequately met at such a time including 'meal-prepping' and opting for frozen rather than fresh produce.
"Try to plan meals ahead of time so you can shop around for the cheapest ingredients," Ms Ryan said.
"Frozen fruit and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh and this can be a more budget-friendly option for some households."
Ms Ryan said there were food relief programs available in the Ballarat community.
"If you cannot afford food for yourself and your family please don't be afraid to reach out," she said.
"We recognise there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to healthy eating, so we work with individuals to identify what their individual nutrition goals are."
If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity contact Uniting Ballarat on 5332 1286 or Anglicare Ballarat on 5332 1286.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
