Dramatic arrests after police chase in Ballarat

At least three people have been arrested after a dramatic police chase throughout Ballarat.
The chase ended at Stockland in Wendouree about 3pm, where at least two males and a female appear to have been arrested.
A number of unmarked and marked police cars were spotted at a number of locations in Ballarat early in the afternoon, engaging their lights and sirens.
The police helicopter was also hovering above Ballarat for an extended period.
It is believed they were chasing a small, silver Peugeot.
The car which was being chased came to rest partially mounting a gutter in the carpark of Stockland Wendouree.
There were a number of uniformed and plain-clothed police on site.
It is not yet known exactly why the car was being pursued.
The Courier has contacted Victoria Police for more information.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
