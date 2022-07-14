UPDATE, 5.22PM: Victoria Police has issued the following statement after today's dramatic chase and arrests:
"Ballarat Divisional Response Unit detectives have arrested three people following an investigation into a series of recent thefts of motor vehicles and incidents of dangerous driving."
"Police observed a vehicle wanted in relation to the incidents in Ballarat East around 2.30pm.
"An attempt was made to pull the vehicle over, but the driver allegedly took off through the Ballarat Central area.
"With the assistance of Air Wing, the vehicle was observed driving dangerously before turning into a shopping centre carpark on Gillies Road in Wendouree where it had a minor collision with another vehicle.
"The male driver and passenger fled the vehicle on foot and were both arrested a short time later in the vicinity of the shopping centre.
"Two 23-year-old Ballarat men are currently in police custody and expected to be charged with numerous offences relating to theft of motor vehicles and dangerous driving.
"A 23-year-old Ballarat woman was also identified as a passenger of the vehicle and is currently also assisting investigators with enquiries
"No one was injured during the incident.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au"
EARLIER: At least three people have been arrested after a dramatic police chase throughout Ballarat.
The chase, which involved a hatchback, silver Peugeot colliding into a citizen's dark grey Ford Territory, ended at Stockland in Wendouree about 3pm.
Two males and a female appear to have been arrested.
A witness at the scene told The Courier said the males fled the Peugeot on impact but were soon after caught by police about 50 metres away.
The witness also said the female passenger attempted to run as well but was unable to do so as her door side was busted due to the crash.
The dark grey Ford Territory involved in the collision. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.
The witness said the Peugeot was travelling in the wrong direction outside of the shopping centre's mycar Tyre & Auto shop.
If asked whether he was scared or frightened by the ordeal, he expressed such circumstances were not unusual for the suburb.
"It's Wendouree," he said.
Ambulance paramedics have attended to the female driver of the Ford Territory.
The state of those believed to be arrested are still unknown.
One of the people involved was seen sitting handcuffed near some bushes, as police stood over him.
Another of the males was surrounded by police closer to the shopping centre.
A number of unmarked and marked police cars were spotted at a number of locations in Ballarat early in the afternoon, engaging their lights and sirens.
The Courier saw at least four marked cars pass the notorious Midland Highway, Doveton Street North and Market Street at about 2:51pm.
The police helicopter was also hovering above Ballarat for an extended period.
The car which was being chased came to rest partially mounting a gutter in the carpark of Stockland Wendouree.
There were a number of uniformed and plain-clothed police on site.
It is not yet known exactly why the car was being pursued.
Ballarat Police left the scene shortly after 4pm.
The Courier has contacted Victoria Police for more information.
Ambulance Victoria assessed a man in his 20s and a woman in her 80s.
The man in his 20s was taken to Ballarat Hospital in a stable condition.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
