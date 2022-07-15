Ballarat police have charged two men following yesterday's dramatic police chase and ultimate arrest in the Stockland Wendouree carpark.
A 23-year-old Ballarat man has been charged with several serious traffic-related offences and drug and weapons-related offences.
A 21-year-old Ballarat man has also been charged with several serious traffic-related offences and theft offences.
Both are expected to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The charges follow the chase through the streets of Ballarat on Thursday afternoon.
With the assistance of the Air Wing, police say a silver Peugeot vehicle was observed driving dangerously before turning into a shopping centre carpark on Gillies Road in Wendouree where it had a minor collision with another vehicle.
Police say the car first fled in Ballarat East.
The driver and passenger allegedly fled the vehicle on foot and were both arrested a short time later in the vicinity of the shopping centre.
A 23-year-old Ballarat woman, who was identified as a passenger of the vehicle, assisted police with their enquiries and was released without charge.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
