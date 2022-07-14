The Courier

Lot 140 Mirelle Drive, Winter Valley | Own land in a growth area

By Commercial Property
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Own land in a growth area | Commercial property
  • Lot 140 Mirelle Drive, Winter Valley
  • From 1841 - 11,730 square metres
  • Contact agency for sale details
  • Agency:Ray White
  • Agent: Sam Borner on 0439 655 509
  • Inspect: By appointment

This large parcel of Commercial 2 zoned land is for sale as a whole or smaller lots.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.