Own land in a growth area | Commercial property

This large parcel of Commercial 2 zoned land is for sale as a whole or smaller lots.
The current owner will either sell the entire site or enter into further discussions with individual buyers to further subdivide the property specific to their requirements.
This property is in an ideal position for a medical hub, for specialists and allied health companies looking to own their own premises.
With the ever-growing Ballarat CBD, now is the time to invest in an area where there is plenty of parking and wide roads so clients can easily navigate their way with no traffic issues.
Located only 600 meters away from the proposed new shopping complex, other potential uses of the site (STCA) could include office complexes, retail outlets, hospitality venues, a car wash or emergency service agencies to align with the adjacent Ballarat West Police Complex and Lucas Fire Station.
With the limited Commercial zoned land available in Ballarat West, this site provides buyers with a unique opportunity to secure a desirable parcel of land to accommodate their business.
