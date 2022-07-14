The Courier

14 Pania Street, Brown Hill | Own a split level sensation

By Feature Property
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
Own a split level sensation | Feature property
  • 14 Pania Street, Brown Hill
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2.5 | Carparks 2
  • $985,000 - $1,045,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agent: Peter Burley on 0402 220 356
  • Inspect: By appointment

This striking split level modern marvel has been built to perfection, situated high on the hill in a quiet cul-de-sac and incorporates stunning views across the city skyline.

