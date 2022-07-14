Own a split level sensation | Feature property

This striking split level modern marvel has been built to perfection, situated high on the hill in a quiet cul-de-sac and incorporates stunning views across the city skyline.
With its modern facade and wonderful 811 square metre land holding on the Melbourne side of town, this home is positioned to perfection within close proximity to wonderful walking tracks, parks, bushlands, reserves and both primary and secondary schools.
The home is complete with all the modern fixtures and fittings, a simplistic colour palette, and incorporates ducted heating, refrigerated cooling and a stunning gas log fire for ambience and year-round comfort.
A timber staircase leads to an incredible sophisticated open plan kitchen, dining and living area, featuring a long island bench, gas stove, electric oven, dishwasher, pot draws and a walk-in butler's pantry.
The grand master bedroom is positioned at the front of the home, with a huge walk-in robe and wonderful ensuite. To the rear of the home is the 'kids wing', with three additional bedrooms and a third living, rumpus or games room. The family bathroom has a large freestanding bath, oversized shower, vanity and separate powder room.
Outside is a blank canvas, the site cut and ready for the opportunity to make it your own. There's also side access for a van or trailer - or drop in a pool for the ultimate lifestyle.
