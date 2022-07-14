The Courier
Home/Video

What you need to know ahead of a big weekend in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League | Team Talk

July 14 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Parkin of Springbank celebrates a goal. Picture: Adam Trafford

Springbank is staring down the barrel of a thrid-straight loss after a rocky run in the Central Highlands Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.