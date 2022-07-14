Springbank is staring down the barrel of a thrid-straight loss after a rocky run in the Central Highlands Football League.
In the Ballarat Football Netball League, a monster grand final re-match awaits as Sebastopol and East Point both look to cement their spots in the top six.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
