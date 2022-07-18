Check out the plan for Daylesford Hospital's new operating theatre

Daylesford Hospital's new operating theatre wing will stand on piers above the sloping hillside, plans submitted to Hepburn Shire Council reveal.
A planning application for the new $4.5 million wing, which will house an expanded operating theatre, six patient recovery beds, toilets, staff room, reception, waiting room, interview room, offices and other associated areas, shows a modern new addition to the historic hospital.
It is hoped the state government-funded operating theatre wing upgrade will be the first stage of a broader upgrade of the ageing Daylesford Hospital, after the local community raised more than $100,000 to fund a masterplan for the hospital's future.
The money was raised in about eight weeks last year, smashing through the community group's goal.
The new building, which will feature vertical metal cladding to the external walls, larger panels of glass and painted metal steel window frames, will also be "respectful of the heritage significance of the host building", according to council documents, and increase natural light and ventilation.
It's also noted the new development will not increase services or the number of operating suites, but will instead be "an expansion to meet contemporary standards and guidelines".
"The proposed works relates to a refurbishment and extension to the existing operating theatre, which sits at the western end of the main hospital building," the documents state.
"There will be no increase in theatre numbers but the expansion of works will allow for larger facilities.
"The extension works includes new hospital accommodation at the existing level to the hospital as well as plant and storage areas below this in the under croft area."
The hospital, built in 1861, has been upgraded several times but not in the past 20 years.
"The hospital itself is a significant example of hospital buildings built in regional area over an extended period of time, with changes in economy, incidents of disease, and changes in culture and technology in how we diagnose and treat illness," the documents state.
No major demolition is planned for the hospital at this stage, though a comprehensive master plan for the hospital's revamp was released by Central Highlands Rural Health in May detailing ideas for dialysis spaces and improved disability access while retaining the building's heritage character.
The full cost for the massive upgrade is estimated to be $40 million.
The planning documents will be advertised for public comment until July 27 through the council's website.
