Volunteering at Pinarc can be as simple as having a cup of coffee with someone, having a chat while doing some gardening, or sharing a skill.
Like many organisations, Pinarc Disability Services has seen its volunteer numbers shrink during COVID but demand for its services now is as high as it has ever been .
Advertisement
In a bid to attract more volunteers to make a difference in the lives of those with a disability Pinarc has overhauled its volunteer system, appointing a new volunteer manager to staff and highlighting the fact that volunteering can be as easy as doing something you already enjoy.
New Pinarc chief executive Peter Newsome said volunteers were an important part of the organisation's story in Ballarat.
Volunteers bring a range of unique talents, skills and life experience to Pinarc programs and add great value to their services. Some people with a lack of experience might be hesitant about taking on a volunteer role, but all that is required is a genuine interest and willingness to share their skills- Peter Newsome
"What we have tried to do is slightly change some of the ways volunteers can check in with us; it doesn't have to be whole day it can be particular acts like helping with woodwork, joining our coffee club, or helping our swimming program," he said.
"We have segmented things we do and where volunteers might be able to make an impact. Having a cup of coffee with someone can make the world of difference - volunteering doesn't have to be six or seven hours."
Mr Newsome said many Pinarc customers had plenty of paid support in their lives but less opportunity to experience something separate from that support and build friendships that often naturally evolve as part of the programs.
"Volunteers bring a range of unique talents, skills and life experience to Pinarc programs and add great value to their services. Some people with a lack of experience might be hesitant about taking on a volunteer role, but all that is required is a genuine interest and willingness to share their skills," Mr Newsome said.
Pinarc's volunteer jobs range from helping with gardening programs, barista skills, woodwork, art and craft, cooking, reading, and helping with the swimming program to helping set up art activities, physical activities right through to administration or program development which can be done at home.
"We are trying to carve out what are different activities that volunteers might want to think about - what skills they might have in coming to Pinarc. Do we have a retired tradesman who might want to support our woodwork program and pass on their skill set, or a barista who wants to share their knowledge?
"Our volunteers come from all walks of life and that's the beauty of Pinarc as we support the whole of person from babies to adults there are many different options to volunteer."
Mr Newsome stressed volunteers are not needed to replace staff, but to add value to what staff are already doing.
IN OTHER NEWS
Parts of the service remained operating through COVID to support its families working in essential services but had to limit the number of people, and volunteers, on site at its centres in Bonshaw, Ballarat East and Golden Point.
Mr Newsome said Pinarc had traditionally received strong support from community volunteers.
"What we have seen historically is people want to make a difference in their community," he said.
Advertisement
Research highlights the importance of volunteering for developing social connections, creating and maintaining community identity and wellbeing.
For more information visit pinarc.org.au or email volunteering@pinarc.org.au
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.