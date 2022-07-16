The Courier

Pinarc is calling for volunteers to help their programs by doing something they enjoy

By Michelle Smith
July 16 2022 - 5:00am
NEED: Pinarc customer Jess, volunteer coordinator Rachael Brown, customer Rodney and chief executive Peter Newsome are calling out for volunteers to help with activities including cooking. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Volunteering at Pinarc can be as simple as having a cup of coffee with someone, having a chat while doing some gardening, or sharing a skill.

