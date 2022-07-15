Ballarat's mountain biking community is readying itself for one of its biggest events yet, as 200 eager riders set their sights on round three of Club MUD's King of Ballarat season.
It will be the highest turnout for the Black Hill Lookout event as Club MUD Vice-President Alex Ferguson looks ahead to July 31.
"There are a lot of excited juniors ahead of round three," Ferguson said.
"Every event has sold out in a matter of minutes so it is a pretty crazy time."
The monthly events have grown rapidly with more and more people taking up riding over the past couple of years.
"This is the first year we have had 200 riders every round," Ferguson said.
"We had 60 people about four years ago and now we have blown out to 200."
It marks a big return to action after COVID-19 disruptions.
"We could not run anything during COVID. It really sucked," Ferguson said.
"But people picked up riding during COVID and are now coming out here."
The record-breaking event is at the Black Hill Lookout on July 31 for round three of the King of Ballarat downhill racing series.
