There is no doubt that Beaufort will feature in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade finals, but if the fifth-placed Crows want to keep their top-four hopes alive then Saturday's Gordon clash becomes a must-win.
Sitting one game outside the top four with Rokewood-Corindhap above them, the Crows only have five rounds left to make up the four point differential, as well as percentage, meaning they cannot afford to drop the match-up against Gordon.
Advertisement
Following its Gordon affair, Beaufort has winnable games against Hepburn, Clunes and Skipton before the Crows go head-to-head with Rokewood-Corindhap in a mouth-watering final round clash.
The Hoppers will likely add four points to their total on the weekend with a visit to Clunes as the one-game gap between them and Beaufort looks to stay.
A one-game gap also separates sides sitting seventh to 11th as fringe top eight teams ready themselves for a nail-biting finish.
Ninth-placed Dunnstown host 11th placed Daylesford which, with both sides sitting on 24 points, could mean season over for the loser.
Newlyn, who recently recorded a season-defining win over fellow fringe top-eight side Bungaree, look to claim four points against Carngham-Linton while a match-up against top-of-the-table Buninyong could hand the Demons their second-consecutive loss.
Springbank will remain in touch with Buninyong when the Tigers visit Hepburn which, along with Creswick, is still without a win this season.
Waubra host Creswick and could rise above Ballan, which plays Learmonth in Allison Griffin's 250th match, on the weekend.
(16) Hepburn v Springbank (2)
(9) Dunnstown v Daylesford (11)
(3) Learmonth v Ballan (14)
(15) Waubra v Creswick (17)
(10) Newlyn v Carngham-Linton (13)
(1) Buninyong v Bungaree (8)
(7) Gordon v Beaufort (5)
(12) Clunes v Rokewood-Corindhap (4)
(6) Skipton (bye)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.