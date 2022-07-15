The Courier

Fringe top-four and top-eight sides facing similar battles | Central Highlands Netball League A grade preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 15 2022 - 6:30am
Olivia Leonard of Daylesford in the Pride Match against Beaufort. Picture: Luke Hemer.

There is no doubt that Beaufort will feature in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade finals, but if the fifth-placed Crows want to keep their top-four hopes alive then Saturday's Gordon clash becomes a must-win.

