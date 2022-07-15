Following a stellar 3-1 win over Springvale, Ballarat City FC is set for a scintilating finish to its NPL3 season as it prepares for an evenly-matched clash against Doveton on Saturday.
City FC's crucial victory against the White Eagles saw the 10th placed side jump back out of the bottom-two relegation zone, but there is still a lot to play out with five games left to come this season.
One point is all that seperates City FC and the White Eagles with City FC's Michael Trigger well aware of what his side is facing.
"We will take it game-by-game but at this stage of the season anything can happen," Trigger said.
"We know we cannot rely on other results to go our way, we can only rely on ourselves."
City FC and Doveton go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon, but the City FC players will already know what is required from them with Springvale hosting North Sunshine on Friday night.
"Springvale will play on the Friday so we will already know on Saturday what the result is and what that means for us," Trigger said.
"Our Doveton match could be an opportunity for us to go further ahead of Springvale or it could be an opportunity to jump back above them on the ladder."
Points are not a certainty for City FC on Saturday, as Trigger knows Doveton still provides his club with an almighty challenge.
However, it is now or never for City FC as they prepare for the sixth-placed side.
"We believe we can get some points from games like Doveton and North Sunshine," Trigger said.
"But even against sides like Melbourne Victory and Western United, they have started to drop off in form as well so there is potentially a chance to claim points there too."
It was a 2-all draw the last time these two sides met in round 10.
The draw provided City FC with a crucial point then and they will be hoping to pinch another crucial point - or three - again on Saturday.
Doveton hosts City FC at Waratah Reserve at 3pm, July 16.
