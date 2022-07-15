The Sebastopol Vikings face a season-defining clash against Craigieburn City FC on Saturday, as the Vikings find themselves involved in a five-way battle to avoid 11th place in the State League 2 North-West standings.
Just one point separates the Vikings and 11th placed Diamond Valley which, with a game against third-placed Fawkner, will likely stay 11th after round 18.
It means a loss will not hurt the Vikings' chances all that much, but after a 4-nil defeat to Fawkner, Sebastopol will be eager to return to the winners' list on Saturday.
The 4-nil result against Fawkner in round 17 shows the Vikings, who recorded a 1-nil win over Fawkner earlier in the season, that they are not the same side they once were this year.
The Vikings also claimed a 2-1 win over Craigieburn in round 7 but both teams have now distanced themselves from their early-season form, meaning Saturday's clash could go either way.
Craigieburn enters the clash on a three-game unbeaten streak, including an impressive 1-all draw against Westvale.
The Vikings will have more opportunities to claim some much-needed points with match-ups against three bottom-five sides following Craigieburn.
Games against Moonee Ponds, Point Cook and the Western Eagles will be the difference between Sebastopol staying in State League 2 NW next year or being relegated.
Craigieburn hosts Sebastopol at Aston Fields at 3pm on Saturday.
