The Courier

The Sebastopol Vikings' relegation battle is set to go down to the wire

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 15 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam O'Neil of the Vikings. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The Sebastopol Vikings face a season-defining clash against Craigieburn City FC on Saturday, as the Vikings find themselves involved in a five-way battle to avoid 11th place in the State League 2 North-West standings.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.