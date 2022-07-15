Severe weather warning issued for Ballarat

Damaging winds are forecast to hit Ballarat over the weekend, prompting a severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
A high pressure system is moving slowly eastwards across the Tasman Sea.
Advertisement
This system will combine with an approaching cold front over western Victoria to strengthen the pressure gradient and north to northwesterly winds across elevated areas during Saturday and Sunday.
Damaging winds of around 90 km/hr are possible over the Otways and central Victorian ranges and their southern-facing slopes, and northern Melbourne suburbs from early Saturday morning.
Damaging wind gusts of around 100 km/h are likely to develop over the alpine ranges and their southern-facing slopes during Saturday afternoon.
Winds are expected to ease below warning thresholds from the west during Sunday morning, and throughout by Sunday evening.
Locations which may be affected include Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, Mt Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Omeo.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.