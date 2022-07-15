The Courier

Severe weather warning issued for Ballarat

Updated July 15 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
The severe weather warning zone.

Damaging winds are forecast to hit Ballarat over the weekend, prompting a severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.

