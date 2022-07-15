The Courier
Western Victoria Transmission Network Project: Hundreds rally in Lydiard Street against project

Updated July 15 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:30am
There's tractors, there's horses, and there are hundreds more people on their way to speak out against a project they say will ruin their livelihoods.

