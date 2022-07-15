There's tractors, there's horses, and there are hundreds more people on their way to speak out against a project they say will ruin their livelihoods.
Stop AusNet's Towers organised a massive rally, with a convoy heading to Lydiard Street in central Ballarat, to bring attention to their fight against the Western Renewables Link, formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
The project intends to build a high-voltage overhead transmission line from Bulgana, near Ararat, to Sydenham, on Melbourne's western fringe, as well as potentially a massive new transfer station right in the middle of prime farmland near Newlyn.
Proponent AusNet Services, through its commercial arm Mondo, is currently going through an Environmental Effects Statement study, which will be submitted to the state government's planning minister later this year.
Landholders along the 190km route say they are not against renewables, but they are against overhead lines and towers up to 80 metres tall disrupting their landscapes, their businesses, and their lifestyles.
Potato farmers in the area have furiously opposed the project, stating the current design will impact the way they farm, while taking valuable volcanic soil away.
Many, including Moorabool and Hepburn shire councils, have demanded the project be reassessed, and the transmission lines built underground to minimise the impact.
The rally on Lydiard Street follows similar protests in Melbourne, where a convoy of tractors circled state parliament, and ongoing advocacy along the entire length of the route.
