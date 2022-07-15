After first stepping on to the courts of Learmonth in 1994, Allison Griffin is set to celebrate one of two milestones on Saturday when she plays her 250th game for the club.
A milestone match to go along with a birthday celebration is what lies in store for Griffin's Saturday as her Lakies battle for a top-two spot.
Advertisement
"It is really lovely out at Learmonth and that is what it is all about," Griffin said.
"It is a great atmosphere all the way from juniors up to seniors."
Griffin has been immersed in that Learmonth atmosphere with two daughters also playing at Learmonth as well as junior coaching and umpiring roles.
The chance to play alongside her oldest daughter this season was a main motivation for Griffin to continue playing.
"My oldest daughter Elizabeth really wanted me to keep playing so we could have the opportunity to play together this year," Griffin said.
"It will be a couple more years if I want to play alongside Jessica so we will have to see about that one."
Lining up alongside her daughter was one of many highlights for Griffin over her years at Learmonth, with potentially more to come.
"We won a premiership in 1994, the first year I was out there, and then 21 years later to win another one was absolutely fantastic," she said.
"We are looking on track at being competitive in the finals this year so you never know."
Griffin will celebrate her 250th club game at Learmonth on Saturday when the third-placed Lakies host Ballan at Learmonth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.