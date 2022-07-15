Ballarat's health workers and business leaders have called for the community to again stand united to help tackle COVID.
Pointing to Ballarat's high rates of mask wearing, vaccination, social distancing and other measures that helped keep COVID out of Ballarat in large numbers until this year, representatives from the city's health and business sector have again urged residents to do everything they can to help minimise infections during the current third Omicron wave.
Their message: mask up and get a third or fourth vaccine booster dose if you're eligible.
And they've also pleaded with the public to remember the basic good hygiene measures that helped keep COVID at bay over the past two years such as hand sanitising and social distancing.
Up to the start of this year, Ballarat had recorded just 559 COVID positive cases but in the almost seven months since the number has skyrocketed to 39,173 - that figure alone highlighting the stress the virus has wreaked on all sectors of the community, particularly healthcare.
Eligibility for a fourth-dose booster vaccine was expanded on Monday to anyone aged 30+, and it is recommended anyone over 50 have the so-called winter dose.
"COVID rates are going up across our region and cases are on the rise definitely here in line with what's happening across Victoria," said Grampians Public Health Unit operations director Robyn Wilson.
"All cases impact on our ability to deliver clinical care in health services , and it affects every business, so it's back to thinking about what we need to do as a community to protect ourselves and enable us to keep caring," she said.
"Wearing masks and vaccination are the first things ... We know no one is keen to be wearing masks again but just put it on when you're at the supermarket and when out and about.
"Get your vaccination, and if you're not well stay at home."
The Grampians Public Health Unit will run 40 mobile pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the region in the next four weeks and help smaller regional health services with their needs.
Ms Wilson also urged people to use their GP, the Ballarat respiratory clinic, telehealth and other options to help manage illness and only come to the hospital emergency department for emergency care.
St John of God Ballarat infection prevention control coordinator Yvette Trethowan said healthcare staff were exhausted after more than two years on the frontline of COVID.
"There's a lot of staff doing double shifts because staff have got COVID, flu and other respiratory illnesses and there's absolutely massive pressure," she said.
"There's a lot of us in jobs that are unrecognisable from what they were prior to COVID."
Some surgery has had to be cancelled because of lack of staff through illness ... and those still on the frontline "know what is coming" with the third wave of Omicron infections expected to peak next month.
"We need the community to get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance and be smart about it," she said.
But it's not just hospitals and healthcare where the dramatic surge in COVID infections this year is being felt - it's right across every facet of the community from businesses trying to remain open to coaches trying to fill teams for junior sport.
"Overwhelmingly what we have to understand is the virus is still with us, and ... at the end of the day the simple message is still true - look after our community, wear a mask and get vaccinated when you can," said Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton.
We anticipate the peak of this wave in August so get the vaccine if eligible, wear a mask, don't forget about hand hygiene, get tested, and if you've got symptoms stay home- Danielle Trezise
"We as a community were fantastic in getting to 95 per cent double-dose vaccinated but it's taken much longer to get up to 75 per cent third dose. It's great to see demand for the fourth vaccine but we've got to remind ourselves that vaccination is a critical part of the armory in protecting others and ourselves.
"We are all tired of this and it's been a long period of adjustment but the reality is there are simple things we can do to help our health system and our community."
UFS primary care operations manager Danielle Trezise is at the frontline of the vaccine push, having seen demand for the fourth dose booster skyrocket as soon as the expanded eligibility was announced last week.
The UFS vaccination clinic went from administering 40 to 60 vaccinations a day last week, to a fully-booked 250 a day this week as over 30s lined up for their jab. The clinic is also taking walk-ins.
"Demand is really high, vaccine supply is good, and we encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public to reduce the risk of spread," she said. "We anticipate the peak of this wave in August so get the vaccine if eligible, wear a mask, don't forget about hand hygiene, get tested, and if you've got symptoms stay home."
Ballarat Community Health promotions manager Louise Feery said there was still some people struggling to get vaccinated or who were hesitant.
"There's still a little bit of hesitancy in regard to the booster and we have also seen some of our clients have thought that vaccination would prevent the illness but you can still get it. The advice is vaccines will prevent you from getting seriously ill, but you can still get virus and that's why need the extra measures - we can't just rely on the vaccine we have to do everything else too," she said.
Ballarat Community Health is running a targeted vaccination program for anyone needing assistance to make an appointment, who needs transport to get the vaccine, or needs any other support or information. The program can be accessed by calling 0491 089 648.
