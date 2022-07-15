The Courier

Tigers need turn around, finals on line, big names in and out | all CHFL round 13 previews, injury updates

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is so much going on in the Central Highlands Football League as it reaches round 13 on Saturday.

+Places in the top eight are on the line

+The top four, which carries double chances in the finals, is far from decided.

+There are some match-winners out with injury this week.

+Big names continue to filter back.

Stephen Staunton - a big loss for Springbank against Hepburn

Bungaree, Rokewood-Corindhap, Waubra or Buninyong?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.