Tigers need turn around, finals on line, big names in and out | all CHFL round 13 previews, injury updates

There is so much going on in the Central Highlands Football League as it reaches round 13 on Saturday.

+Places in the top eight are on the line

+The top four, which carries double chances in the finals, is far from decided.

+There are some match-winners out with injury this week.

+Big names continue to filter back.

Stephen Staunton - a big loss for Springbank against Hepburn

Bungaree, Rokewood-Corindhap, Waubra or Buninyong?

More than likely just two of this quartet will play finals.

There are still several possible combinations, with Learmonth also not completely locked away for the finals despite having jumped a game clear in sixth position with five rounds to go.

If all games involving these teams for the rest of the season are won by the higher-placed combinations based on positions after round 12, this is what they will finish on in the battle for sixth, seventh and eighth: Learmonth 40, Waubra 36, Buninyong 36, Bungaree 32, Rokewood-Corindhap 32.

If only it was that simple.

What this does make clear though is that Bungaree and Rokewood-Corindhap, which sit seventh and eighth, are the two under the most heat.

This has been the case for several weeks, but it is now getting to the point of no return.

Each is going to need to produce at least one upset in the run home, but first things first. They need to get the points on Saturday.

HEPBURN V SPRINGBANK

At Laurie Sullivan Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 6, 2021 - Burras 19.10 (124) d Tigers 9.6 (60)

HEPBURN (4th) 9 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye

SPRINGBANK (2nd) 10 wins, 2 losses

Hepburn and Springbank will be flexing their muscles in no uncertain terms in this contest.

Out of nowhere the Tigers have their backs to the wall after consecutive losses to Buninyong and Gordon to go from having the frontrunning to finish on top to be facing the possibility of missing a top four finish.

They have been as close to full strength as they have been all season and need to pick up their game.

The Tigers will be without leading goalkicker Stephen Staunton though, which is a massive blow.

He pulled up with knee soreness after the Gordon game and might miss a few weeks.

This is going to put some extra pressure on Zak Bozanich. Todd Finco and Connor Parkin to get back into the goalkicking form they were in early in the season.

The Tigers will also be without Shannon Donegan.

Springbank coach Andrew Challis said this was a massive encounter for each side for so much at stake.

"The winner probably stays in the top four and the loser will be under tremendous pressure to finish there."

He said putting it in simple terms the Tigers needed to get back to playing good, disciplined football.

He reflected on four goals Springbank had gifted Gordon with 50m penalties.

"That was the game right there. We have to get that out of our game.

"We have a lot to tighten up on."

Hepburn is building.

The Burras have never been far away, but they have managed to do it while just sitting off the pace after losses to Dunnstown and Gordon - a record as good as anyone.

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said while the Burras had been a little undermanned in their losses to Dunnstown and Gordon, they were taking a settled line-up into this game.

He said it was the first time this season they had not had to make injury-enforced changes.

"There's no excuses.

"It's a really good challenge.

"While we're on the same amount of losses, this is our chance to take it up to a side above us.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's a chance to see where we are.

"To be the best you have to beat the best and Springbank is up around that mark," Banner said.

PREDICTION: Tigers

Khyle Forde out for Dunnstown

DUNNSTOWN V DAYLESFORD

At Dunnstown Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 16, 2019 - Towners 12.10 (82) d Bulldogs 11.5 (71)

DUNNSTOWN (1st) 10 wins, 2 losses

DAYLESFORD (12th) 4 wins, 11 losses, 1 bye

Daylesford is back from a bye and runs straight into the ladder leader.

The Bulldogs have had a couple of weeks to savour a victory over Ballan, but this will be a whole new ball game.

Their tall timber was their strength against the Blues and a huge asset they have looking to the future.

They might have the advantage this area against Dunnstown - especially with the Towners missing number one ruckman Khyle Forde - but what Daylesford needs to ensure is that it does not allow Dunnstown to run off once the ball hits the ground.

Right now there does not appear to be a chink in the Towners' armour.

They keep bringing back players and getting better.

Now that Dunnstown is on top, they'll want to stay there as long as possible, so they will be as ruthless as ever against the Bulldogs.

Forde will be missed. He has been dominant all season, but Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins has chosen to rest him owing to hamstring tightness.

Forde is one player the Towners need to ensure is fully fit for the finals.

Kain Dickson (ankle) is also out along with Brody Murphy (unavailable).

Lest Guiao, Nathan Duggan and Andrew Forbes are inclusions, with Forbes the cover for Forde.

Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad cannot emphasise enough the importance of this game for the Bulldogs.

He said they had been found wanting against the top sides early in the year.

Jarrad said it was now time to show there had been improvement.

"We need to be able to go with these sides for four quarters. It's important for our younger players."

Toby Maher returns for the Bulldogs after hip trouble.

PREDICTION: Towners

LEARMONTH V BALLAN

At Learmonth Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 3, 2021 - Lakies 17.24 (126) d Blues 6.5 (41)

LEARMONTH (6th) 7 wins, 5 losses

BALLAN (16th) 2 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye

Learmonth will continue on its winning way.

The only unknown is the number of goals Damon Folkes will kick after adding 22 to his season tally over the past two rounds.

Learmonth has put itself in a position to return to finals football.

A few weeks ago the Lakies were well aware they needed to build up their percentage just in case it is needed to stay in the top eight.

They have managed to do that against Carngham-Linton and Creswick while stringing together four wins.

Coach Nick Willox has missed a few weeks to rest a hamstring and remains on the sideline.

Jack Treweek returns for his fifth game this season after being in the best in the reserves in the three of the past four rounds.

Ballan has struggled since the bye.

The Blues had back-to-back wins over Carngham-Linton and Creswick, but have been unable to fire a shot since.

While they have been undermanned in personnel and numbers, it has been more than that - although they were never going to seriously challenge Dunnstown last round.

This will be no easier.

PREDICTION: Lakies

WAUBRA V CRESWICK

At Waubra Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 5, 2021 - Roos 12.10 (82) d Wickers 8.6 (54)

WAUBRA (9th) 6 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye

CRESWICK (15th) 2 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye

Waubra should get a little closer to playing finals with victory over Creswick.

If Bungaree and Rokewood-Corindhap win, the Roos are going to have to wait another week before moving into the top eight for the first time this season.

They just need to be patient and make sure they pocket another four premiership points.

What Waubra does need is a better percentage, but if it is going to achieve that here coach Matt James will need to have his charges playing better than they did against Carngham-Linton.

The Roos were never going to lose, but they failed to put the Saints away.

Waubra will be without talls Hayden Hughes and Ethan Kennedy.

Will Corbett returns after concussion and Seaton Buck is back from the under-18s for his sixth senior appearance of the season.

Corbett has not played since round six.

Creswick sees this game as another opportunity to make a statement - even having a say in how the top eight is shaped.

Coach Dean Romeril highlighted that the Wickers were much better than the 70-point margin in their loss to Learmonth had indicated, with a lapse early and another late allowing the Lakies to open up the game.

"We weren't that far off the mark."

Creswick is still without Dane-Francis Whitfield (concussion) and Branden Sternberg, but Max Phillips and Clinton Robinson return.

PREDICTION: Roos

NEWLYN V CARNGHAM-LINTON

At Newlyn Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 14, 2019 - Cats 17.18 (120) d Saints 2.3 (15)

NEWLYN (14th) 3 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye

CARNGHAM-LINTON (17th) 0 wins, 11 losses, 1 bye

Here is Newlyn's chance to get win number four on the board.

The Cats have let a few slip through their fingers during the season - enough to deny them still being in the hunt for finals.

This is one which should not get away from them.

Cats coach Chris Banwell said they had been playing some reasonable football of late, but not been able to turn it into wins.

Newlyn has not been able to get any momentum at all.

Wins have come in round two, seven and 11, and around those there have been no shortage of injuries.

The Cats' depth has been fully tested and it has made it all too difficult.

They regain Marcus Tilley (concussion), but Byron Wynd has been grounded by an ankle injury.

Carngham-Linton was able to go away from its effort against Waubra with its head held high.

There is no substitute for winning, but for the Saints any small wins within a game should be highlighted as a positive.

They out-scored Waubra across the second half and in the last term.

This week Clayton Scoble will be urging his boys to get the upperhand early - as they did against Creswick - and see where that takes them rather than chasing down a deficit.

PREDICTION: Cats

BUNINYONG V BUNGAREE

At Buininyong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 1, 2021 - Bombers 8.4 (52) d Demons 7.9 (51)

BUNINYONG (10th) 5 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye

BUNGAREE (7th) 6 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye

Despite where they sit on the table the Demons are outsiders.

Win this and the Demons get some breathing space and for the moment staves off the Bombers. Lose and the Bombers join them on six wins.

Bungaree finally got its act together to sneak home against an injury-hit Newlyn after dropping three games in a row

It was a struggle, but also full of merit with Bungaree missing its captain and best player Andrew Milroy.

Buninyong is one of the form teams of the competition.

It has resurrected its season with three straight wins and if it gets over the Demons is well placed to win eight in a row.

Finals look a certainty for the Bombers no matter what happens on Saturday, with Carngham-Linton, Creswick, Ballan and Daylesford to play.

Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said winning was a non-negotiable for the Demons with a challenging run of games remaining.

Midfielder Ben Dodd returns for Bungaree.

He has only played five games, missing five rounds early with a shoulder issue and the past two with ankle trouble.

However, Milroy is again missing, which is a major blow.

Buninyong has named star forward Joel Ottavi, who is available because of Williamstown having a bye in the VFL.

What a bonus that is.

PREDICTION: Bombers

GORDON V BEAUFORT

At Gordon Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: semi-final, 2019 - Eagles 9.14 (68) d Crows 8.11 (59)

GORDON (3rd) 10 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye

BEAUFORT (11th) 4 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye

Players losses continue to smash Beaufort.

The Crows always knew the back end of the season was going to be tough.

This is why getting early wins as they did was all the more important.

However, injuries and other factors have taken a lot of life out of their season.

Beaufort joint coach Brendan Howard, one of those sidelined, said the Crows were missing about 12 first choice players.

The latest absentees are captain Tim Haase and key forward Lachlan Murphy, with their unavailability taking away firepower, physical strength and experience.

It is difficult to see the Crows sticking with Gordon for long, with the Eagles up and about after their big second half to bring down Springbank.

Gordon loses James Kelly (hamstring), Riely Ranieri (concussion), Brad Hallam and Mathew Stokes, but such is its depth it regains Jaymes Gorman, Harry Biggs, Zack Ryan and Ben Frazer.

Gordon might be third, but is tracking to finish on top and that trend will continue.

PREDICTION: Eagles

CLUNES V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP

At Bull Milgate Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 17, 2021 - Grasshoppers 22.17 (149) d Magpies 1.8 (14)

CLUNES (13th) 3 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP (8th) 6 wins, 6 losses

Rokewood-Corindhap faces a danger game.

The undermanned Grasshoppers made the most of a favourable draw early, but they have been on the slide since with two wins in their past seven outings.

They are hanging onto their finals hopes by the skin of their teeth and they will have to lift.

The Magpies are up for this, having beaten Buninyong and not being too far away from sides through the middle of the table.

They have played three of the top five in as many weeks, so will be match-hardened for this assignment.

Clunes coach Luke Davidson said this was the Magpies' opportunity to be a spoiler - a role they could play to close out the season.

They also have Bungaree to play - another side trying to keep its finals hopes alive.

Clunes has lost Alex Bowd to illness.

Rokewood-Corindhap continues to have to deal with changes, with key defender Joel Bragagnolo and pacy forward Matthieu Brehaut unavailable.

They regain Rupert Armstrong, important midfielder Ben Harris and Tom Fagg, but still have more than 10 frontline players missing.

The Hoppers go to Clunes knowing only a win will do if they are to stay in the top eight and finals are to remain within reach.

PREDICTION: Grasshoppers