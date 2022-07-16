A Ballarat architect and urbanist says the Victorian Planning Authority's proposed changes to the Small Lot Housing Code, allowing the delivery of dwellings on lots between 60 and 150sqm, would be ideal for Ballarat - provided they are built in the right areas, with the right infrastructure.
Ammon Beyerle of Here Studio has long experience in the management of public architectural and structural design projects, and was intensely involved in the saving of Civic Hall. He says the idea of working with small footprint buildings has been both a passion and his personal choice, and if Ballarat is going to successfully embrace medium and higher density housing, the planning must be secure and offer proper infrastructure.
"I'm of the view a lot of people have houses which are too big," Mr Beyerle says.
"You can probably do quite a well-designed house which has two or three bedrooms, or two bedrooms and a flexible room, for about 130 to 150 square metres. We've done a few of those. That's actually quite a comfortable house, not too big; you're not cleaning a massive 250 square-metre house.
"A house of 150sqm is a good size; I've lived in apartments myself in the past which have been about 70sqm. That was a good size, well-designed in the 1970s and 80s. I've also lived in small apartments around 40sqm, and that's more of a high-rise situation."
But Mr Beyerle says the VPA's row-style developments which mimic inner-city terraces are not going to be the answer for Ballarat's declining CBD. He says higher density is required in the town's centre if it's going to be reactivated with any long-term sustainability, while the smaller row-block style could rejuvenate Ballarat's middle suburbs like Redan or Ballarat North.
"We need to start talking about the CBD with four-storey, medium-density housing - even five in some places. Some of the master plans for the Bakery Hill, there's sketches for that level of development," he says.
"The two-storey, walk-up style, it's too small. It's more suited to Ballarat's middle suburbs, like Skipton Street or Sebastopol, places with a fair bit of amenity not too far away. I think that makes sense. Think about North Carlton or North Fitzroy 10, 20 years, maybe even 30 years ago: where there's amenity, there's an established suburb. It makes sense.
It's important people understand: good design comes if you have really clear constraints- Ammon Beyerle, architect and urbanist
"I think to put this (code project) out into greenfield areas concerns me a lot. If we haven't figured out that mix of public amenity, or what the right street is like, or does council actually even have the power to make sure we get good design outcomes, what happens? That'd be a horrible place to live. If they put a town with it, jobs and all the things that go with it, then great. If they don't, then it's hypocrisy to me."
Mr Beyerle says properly-resourced, sustainable street life and open areas are crucial to successful smaller footprint homes. If people are going to sacrifice private open areas such as backyards and gardens, it's essential proper, legislated planning goes into the amenities like parks, shops, medical centres and sporting areas.
"It's important people understand: good design comes if you have really clear constraints. If you've got clear constraints, then designers and developers and building owners, they can design within those constraints in a good way. If it's ambiguous, there's more risk, people don't really know what to do and you get terrible design."
"It's really difficult. We've got this design review panel now, making sure the designs are going to be better. You've got structure plans, activity plans, master plans produced by City of Ballarat's planning department, but the delivery is another question. You have developers putting forward designs. At the end it puts the City of Ballarat in a difficult position where they might advocate for great outcomes, but does it have the instruments to make sure those things happen? It is quite a concern."
