Ballarat's western sprawl could be lessened by planning changes - or it could be made much, much worse

By Caleb Cluff
July 16 2022 - 6:00pm
A Ballarat architect and urbanist says the Victorian Planning Authority's proposed changes to the Small Lot Housing Code, allowing the delivery of dwellings on lots between 60 and 150sqm, would be ideal for Ballarat - provided they are built in the right areas, with the right infrastructure.

