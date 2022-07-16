The Courier

Alfredton Recreation Reserve officially opened, with sporting clubs excited for the future

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPORT: Karl Drever, Paul Aikmen and Craig Hurdsfield with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A variety of sporting teams are looking to the future of their clubs now they are settling into facilities at Alfredton Recreation Reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.