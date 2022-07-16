A variety of sporting teams are looking to the future of their clubs now they are settling into facilities at Alfredton Recreation Reserve.
Sporting groups like Ballarat Swans Football Netball Club, the Ballarat Redan Cricket Club and the Ballarat Memorial Bowling Club have been using the space for a while but celebrated the official opening on Friday morning.
Bowling club vice president Craig Hurdsfield said the new lights will make a big difference for future events.
"We are able to light the greens at night now, which we have never been able to do before," he said.
"That certainly opens us up to the availability of tournaments at night and some social balls at night.
"That will absolutely help a club grow and become bigger and better."
Football Netball Club president Karl Drever said the new facilities would continue to draw players from Ballarat's growth corridors to their teams.
"As a club we have lots of junior members, probably about 800 children play sport here every week across netball, and female and male football," he said.
"To have female friendly change rooms for football and also for netball just makes it so easy to keep those kids involved in sport."
Ballarat Redan Cricket Club president Paul Aikmen said the facilities were already getting a lot of use.
"The kids of the younger generations need to be really appreciative of the facilities they have to train and play on, but also to socialise in," he said.
Previously Mr Aikmen said the old facilities were facing a lot of wear and tear.
"As things get older, they need to be maintained and with this new facility, that will assist so we will not have to have as much maintenance done on the building.
Wednouree MP Juliana Addison said the facilities were not up to the standard they should be at.
"Thanks to a lot of hard work by club members ... we have been able to get the funding to really make sure that we have the best facilities for our local sports people."
