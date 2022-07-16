Clunes to lose Telstra coverage next week for maintenance

Mobile phone tower upgrades will mean residents around Clunes will have their Telstra mobile phone coverage disrupted next week.
According to Telstra, the 4G upgrade at the Golf Club mobile base station will take coverage off-air for about three days, beginning July 19.
In a media release, the company stated a smaller base station near the post office will still be working during the upgrade period, while customers using other providers will not be affected.
Landlines, NBN internet, and Triple Zero phone calls will also be unaffected.
Residents are urged to use Wi-Fi calling where possible, and businesses using Telstra EFTPOS machines should contact their banks in advance for more information.
All Telstra customers in the area have been sent text messages in advance.
Telstra's regional general manager Steve Tinker said in a statement crews will need to work in daylight for safety, but the system will only be switched off when absolutely necessary.
"While coverage and capacity will decline during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum," he said.
"Telstra knows that this area will benefit from an upgrade to improve the customer experience on our mobile network and the upgrade is designed to improve capacity and performance, rather than increase the coverage footprint.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it is completed, it will mean better mobile services for local residents."
